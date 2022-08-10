Michael Deiter returns from foot injury to practice for the Miami Dolphins

After an extended absence due to a foot injury that saw the player in a walking boot, Miami Dolphins offensive lineman, Michael Deiter, returned to practice today during Miami’s joint session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Deiter is back today - opens a hole for a patient Ahmed run that gets to the second level — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 10, 2022

The news comes just two days after the Dolphins worked out a trio of centers - Cohl Cabral, Jake Lacina and Cole Toner - without signing any of the three men.

After manning the center position for the Dolphins for the entirety of his third season, Deiter was reportedly moved to guard this offseason after the signing of Connor Williams - previously of the Dallas Cowboys. Williams has primarily practiced as Miami’s starting center - albeit with some snapping issues according to multiple sources.

Miami’s rules prevent media members from telling us where Michael Deiter practiced today, so it remains to be seen if he will reclaim his starting center spot. If Connor Williams’ snapping issues persist, moving Deiter to center while having Williams kick out to left-guard (subsequently pushing second year lineman, Liam Eichenberg, to the bench) would be an option.

Regardless of his position along the line, getting Michael Deiter back healthy as an able body in protection of quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is a positive development.

