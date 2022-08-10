Miami Dolphins defense frustrates Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throughout Wednesday’s joint practice

According to numerous sources at today’s joint-practice between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dolphins defense was a dominant force, frustrating Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, throughout the entire session.

Tom Brady seems frustrated. I believe he just went up to talk to Bruce Arians. Looks like Arians but he’s in a straw hat and not a kangoo hat. Throws me off. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 10, 2022

While Miami’s offense had their share of “wins” today, it was the Dolphins defense that got the gold star according to those in attendance.

Defensive linemen, Zach Sieler and Emmanuel Ogbah, were seen “sacking” – no contact with QBs is allowed – Tom Brady on multiple occasions while third-year safety, Brandon Jones, made solid contact with Buccaneer receivers and ball-carriers on a number of plays.

At one point in 2 minute drill, Tom Brady was sacked 3 times in a row.



Sieler 2x, Ogbah 1x — The Ghost of Adam Gase ➐ (@GhostOfAdamGase) August 10, 2022

After a tumultuous offseason that saw the departure of defensive-minded head coach, Brian Flores, plenty of people – fans and reporters alike – were skeptical that Miami’s defense would be able to perform as well as they did during the back-half of the 2021 season. After all, it was rumored that Flores took control of the defensive playcalling during that successful stretch. However, if Wednesday’s joint-session with Tampa Bay was any indication, Miami’s defensive-coordinator, Josh Boyer, is keeping his players prepared and ready for another strong season on that side of the ball.

The Dolphins and Buccaneers will take the field together again tomorrow for another practice session before meeting at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday for each squad’s first preseason contest of the year.

Are you encouraged by Wednesday’s practice report? What are your expectations for Miami’s defense this upcoming season? Do you think Josh Boyer can keep his defense playing at a high level for the entire season? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up!