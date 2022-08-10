Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Tampa Bay Buccaneers joint practice 1 Twitter updates

I guess we need to try this again. Yesterday, I accidentally published our Twitter tracker for the first joint practice session between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers because I could have sworn yesterday was Wednesday. I was wrong. Since it is now actually Wednesday, here is the real Twitter update thread for the first of two Dolphins 2022 training camp sessions with the Buccaneers.

Did you hear the Dolphins were considering trying to bring Tom Brady to South Florida? That ends our coverage of the Dolphins’ tampering punishments as the team prepares to practice against Brady and the Buccaneers in a two-day joint practice session. The two teams will then face off in a preseason game on Saturday.

While it will likely be a talking point on ESPN and NFL Network over the next few days, the more important part of this week is how the Dolphins look as they face off against another team. Can the Dolphins' offensive line hold up against the Buccaneers' defense? Will the passing game continue to find large chunks of yardage? Will the defensive line continue to be able to get after opposing quarterbacks? These are some of the questions that need to be answered this week, not whether or not Brady to the Dolphins was close or not.

The Buccaneers will have these two practices open to their season ticket holders. Practice is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern.

