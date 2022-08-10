Dolphins Reacts Survey: Preseason Fan Confidence Poll

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the midst of a two-day joint training camp practice period. The teams will meet in their first preseason game this weekend, kicking off the unofficial start to the 2022 season. As we start to move toward the games that count in September, it is time to bring back our SB Nation Reacts polls, getting an idea of how the fans feel about the Dolphins.

Before the action gets started this week, we want to know what you think about the team. Below you will find our fan confidence poll. Are you confident in the direction of the team? Vote if you are or are not, and feel free to discuss in the comments. Let us know with your vote below and be on the lookout for results later this week!