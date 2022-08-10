Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots are playing a dangerous game with their new offensive scheme - Pats Pulpit
Through nine training camp practices, the new-look Patriots offense has not been one to write home about.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Reports: Jets Now Fear the Worst on Mekhi Becton’s Injury - Gang Green Nation
Even after Mekhi Becton left Monday’s practice with an injury, Jets head coach Robert Saleh struck a hopeful tone. The team’s initial assessment was that Becton’s injury was likely not serious.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Bills training camp: Spencer Brown finally working into team drills - Buffalo Rumblings
The right tackle is back in the starting lineup
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
J.K. Dobbins activated from PUP list, 34 days prior to Week 1 opener against Jets. - Baltimore Beatdown
The third-year running back is coming off of a significant knee injury; has five weeks of practice before week 1
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Diontae Johnson’s contract extension is the best of both worlds - Behind the Steel Curtain
Diontae Johnson’s contract extension with the Steelers is the best of both worlds for both sides.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Joe Burrow News: Zac Taylor gives injury update on Bengals QB - Cincy Jungle
Progress.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt reportedly angling for a new contract - Dawgs By Nature
Hunt has decided he will only take part in individual drills in practice unless he receives a new deal, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
What If? The 2015 Texans: The Quarterback Quandary - Battle Red Blog
How the QB drama might have gone in 2015.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans QB Coach Pat O’Hara offers encouraging update on Malik Willis - Music City Miracles
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis has struggled at times throughout training camp. It’s an expected development for Willis, who was a raw quarterback coming out of Liberty. Those...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars Hall of Fame left tackle Tony Boselli officially enshrined in Canton - Big Cat Country
The first draft pick in franchise history, Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli officially enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts’ training camp battles to watch - Stampede Blue
Mike Strachan vs. Dezmon Patmon
The wide receiver room is probably the biggest unknown in the Colts roster right now. The only receiver with over 20 catches in a single season is Michael Pittman...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Nathaniel Hackett “hugs” his way to effective Broncos leadership - Mile High Report
Even if you haven’t set foot at Broncos training camp, you can tell Hackett is connecting with his players. That’s a huge step toward getting the team back in contention.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers Training Camp: J.C. Jackson talks camp battle with Mike Williams - Bolts From The Blue
The team’s newest shutdown corner isn’t feeling any additional pressure after signing a big-time deal in free agency.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Las Vegas Raiders training camp: Ameer Abdullah ready for opportunity - Silver And Black Pride
Veteran running back is trying to make the 53-man roster
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore also brings humility to his game - Arrowhead Pride
Kansas City’s rookie wide receiver is garnering a lot of attention — but through it all, he is remaining humble.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants’ DC Wink Martindale: ‘Thin line’ between competing, practicing - Big Blue View
Martindale’s defense has been making life tough on Giants’ offense
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles training camp: Winners, losers, and IDKs through the first half - Bleeding Green Nation
Time to take stock.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys backfield could help more than usual in the passing game - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys should be encouraged by their running backs production so far in training camp.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Drinking the Kool-Aid: Commanders fans feel good about the team and its most impactful young players - Hogs Haven
Poll results!
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Green Bay Packers will start QB Jordan Love against the San Francisco 49ers - Acme Packing Company
The Packers open up their preseason schedule on Friday with a trip to Santa Clara.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions plan to play starters for 1 quarter vs. Falcons in preseason opener - Pride Of Detroit
We will see the Detroit Lions starters for around a quarter during the team’s preseason opener on Friday.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requests trade - Windy City Gridiron
The star linebacker, who has been holding in, has officially asked to be traded following what he calls "refusal of good faith" negotiations.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Bill Barnwell identifies the Vikings’ “Achilles heel” - Daily Norseman
It wasn’t a tough one to pick, I don’t think
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints LB Kiko Alonso retires from the NFL - Canal Street Chronicles
Recently signed linebacker Kiko Alonso has decided to hang up the cleats, per source.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Reviewing the state of Falcons roster battles before the first preseason game - The Falcoholic
Many roster battles are well on their way to being resolved already.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 34 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs News: Mike Evans ‘day-to-day’, still nothing on Ryan Jensen - Bucs Nation
Injury updates from head coach Todd Bowles.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers News: Did Brandon Aiyuk confirm Trey Lance’s arm fatigue? - Niners Nation
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk seemed to confirm the story that Trey Lance has arm fatigue
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Coaching Concerns - Revenge of the Birds
While the Cardinals’ win totals have increased each year of Kliff Kingsbury’s and his staff’s tenure with the franchise, the national perception with regard to how well the Cardinals are drafting, utilizing and developing their players has been decreasing with each year.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Don’t be surprised if Seattle Seahawks don’t name starting qb during training camp - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks played their annual training camp mock game at Lumen Field Saturday, giving fans a first look at many of the new faces on the roster in something resembling a game situation....
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams-Bills: The regular season kicks off in a month from today - Turf Show Times
Week 1 starts with a showdown between Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen
