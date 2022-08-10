Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots are playing a dangerous game with their new offensive scheme - Pats Pulpit

Through nine training camp practices, the new-look Patriots offense has not been one to write home about.





Reports: Jets Now Fear the Worst on Mekhi Becton’s Injury - Gang Green Nation

Even after Mekhi Becton left Monday’s practice with an injury, Jets head coach Robert Saleh struck a hopeful tone. The team’s initial assessment was that Becton’s injury was likely not serious.





Bills training camp: Spencer Brown finally working into team drills - Buffalo Rumblings

The right tackle is back in the starting lineup

AFC NORTH:

J.K. Dobbins activated from PUP list, 34 days prior to Week 1 opener against Jets. - Baltimore Beatdown

The third-year running back is coming off of a significant knee injury; has five weeks of practice before week 1





Diontae Johnson’s contract extension is the best of both worlds - Behind the Steel Curtain

Diontae Johnson’s contract extension with the Steelers is the best of both worlds for both sides.





Joe Burrow News: Zac Taylor gives injury update on Bengals QB - Cincy Jungle

Progress.





Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt reportedly angling for a new contract - Dawgs By Nature

Hunt has decided he will only take part in individual drills in practice unless he receives a new deal, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

AFC SOUTH:

What If? The 2015 Texans: The Quarterback Quandary - Battle Red Blog

How the QB drama might have gone in 2015.





Titans QB Coach Pat O’Hara offers encouraging update on Malik Willis - Music City Miracles

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis has struggled at times throughout training camp. It’s an expected development for Willis, who was a raw quarterback coming out of Liberty. Those...





Jaguars Hall of Fame left tackle Tony Boselli officially enshrined in Canton - Big Cat Country

The first draft pick in franchise history, Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli officially enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame.





Colts’ training camp battles to watch - Stampede Blue

Mike Strachan vs. Dezmon Patmon

The wide receiver room is probably the biggest unknown in the Colts roster right now. The only receiver with over 20 catches in a single season is Michael Pittman...

AFC WEST:

Nathaniel Hackett “hugs” his way to effective Broncos leadership - Mile High Report

Even if you haven’t set foot at Broncos training camp, you can tell Hackett is connecting with his players. That’s a huge step toward getting the team back in contention.





Chargers Training Camp: J.C. Jackson talks camp battle with Mike Williams - Bolts From The Blue

The team’s newest shutdown corner isn’t feeling any additional pressure after signing a big-time deal in free agency.





Las Vegas Raiders training camp: Ameer Abdullah ready for opportunity - Silver And Black Pride

Veteran running back is trying to make the 53-man roster





Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore also brings humility to his game - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City’s rookie wide receiver is garnering a lot of attention — but through it all, he is remaining humble.

NFC EAST:

Giants’ DC Wink Martindale: ‘Thin line’ between competing, practicing - Big Blue View

Martindale’s defense has been making life tough on Giants’ offense





Eagles training camp: Winners, losers, and IDKs through the first half - Bleeding Green Nation

Time to take stock.





Cowboys backfield could help more than usual in the passing game - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys should be encouraged by their running backs production so far in training camp.





Drinking the Kool-Aid: Commanders fans feel good about the team and its most impactful young players - Hogs Haven

Poll results!

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers will start QB Jordan Love against the San Francisco 49ers - Acme Packing Company

The Packers open up their preseason schedule on Friday with a trip to Santa Clara.





Detroit Lions plan to play starters for 1 quarter vs. Falcons in preseason opener - Pride Of Detroit

We will see the Detroit Lions starters for around a quarter during the team’s preseason opener on Friday.





Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requests trade - Windy City Gridiron

The star linebacker, who has been holding in, has officially asked to be traded following what he calls "refusal of good faith" negotiations.





Bill Barnwell identifies the Vikings’ “Achilles heel” - Daily Norseman

It wasn’t a tough one to pick, I don’t think

NFC SOUTH:

Saints LB Kiko Alonso retires from the NFL - Canal Street Chronicles

Recently signed linebacker Kiko Alonso has decided to hang up the cleats, per source.





Reviewing the state of Falcons roster battles before the first preseason game - The Falcoholic

Many roster battles are well on their way to being resolved already.





Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 34 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.





Bucs News: Mike Evans ‘day-to-day’, still nothing on Ryan Jensen - Bucs Nation

Injury updates from head coach Todd Bowles.

NFC WEST:

49ers News: Did Brandon Aiyuk confirm Trey Lance’s arm fatigue? - Niners Nation

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk seemed to confirm the story that Trey Lance has arm fatigue





Coaching Concerns - Revenge of the Birds

While the Cardinals’ win totals have increased each year of Kliff Kingsbury’s and his staff’s tenure with the franchise, the national perception with regard to how well the Cardinals are drafting, utilizing and developing their players has been decreasing with each year.





Don’t be surprised if Seattle Seahawks don’t name starting qb during training camp - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks played their annual training camp mock game at Lumen Field Saturday, giving fans a first look at many of the new faces on the roster in something resembling a game situation....





Rams-Bills: The regular season kicks off in a month from today - Turf Show Times

Week 1 starts with a showdown between Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen