8/1/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Tyreek Hill joins the TWO-TIME Winner's Club!

Miami Dolphins training camp is in full swing as we turn another page on the calendar and find ourselves in the month of August - a month that will see the Dolphins playing competitive (albeit preseason) football!

To prepare themselves for the season, the Dolphins took the field again Monday morning for another practice in the South Florida sun. While the rest of the team donned aqua or white threads, one player was bestowed the honor of wearing an orange jersey - a jersey given to the previous session's top performer. That player was newly acquired wide-receiver, Tyreek Hill!

After catching a beautiful 65 yard touchdown pass from quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, that set the Twittersphere ablaze and had Bills, Jets and Patriots fans shaking in their boots, Hill was rightly named the best practice player from a session that saw the stands full of real-life Fins fans!

This is Hill's second time being given the honor of wearing the orange jersey, joining second-year safety, Jevon Holland, in the exclusive two-time winner's club.

The recipient of the award gets to choose the music that is played at practice for the day, and according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, Hill had his reggae cap on.

Tyreek Hill earns #Dolphins orange jersey, best practice



DJ @cheetah heavy reggae:



World A Reggae — Ini Kamoze

Uptown Top Ranking — Althea, Donna

One Drop — Bob Marley, The Wailers

I Like You — Post Malone, Doja Cat

Here I Come — Dennis Brown

The Harder They Come — Jimmy Cliff pic.twitter.com/TxTNt1lLGO — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 1, 2022

While it is fun to see Tyreek Hill in the orange jersey, it is even more important that we're seeing the chemistry between he and third-year QB, Tua Tagovailoa, develop at a quick pace. If Miami wants to find themselves in the playoffs this year, they must avoid the slow start that has plagued the Dolphins the past few seasons. Hill's emergence as an alpha male on this team will go a long way towards the Fins making the postseason for the first time since 2016.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland OTA 6 Tyreek Hill OTA 7 Raekwon Davis OTA 8 River Cracraft Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!