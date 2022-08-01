Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Twitter updates from practice five

After an off day on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are back on the practice field on Monday for their fifth practice of their 2022 training camp. Tomorrow, pads come on for the first time and fans will be back in the stands, but for today, the practice will only be seen by the media.

Saturday’s practice featured several highlights throughout the practice, with a bomb from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver Tyreek Hill headlining the group. The practices thus far have focused on a lot of the work of installing the new offense under head coach Mike McDaniel and getting everyone on the same page. Will the Dolphins continue to have offensive success as they continue camp and move on to the joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles scheduled for later this summer?

The Dolphins will have practices open to fans on August 2-3, August 5-7, and August 24-25 (with the Eagles). Miami’s first preseason game is August 13 at the Buccaneers, followed by games against the Las Vegas Raiders on August 20 and the Eagles on August 27.

The regular season opener for the Dolphins is also in Miami as they welcome the New England Patriots to South Florida on September 11.

Between now and the regular season opener, the Dolphins will have plenty of work to do. The team is adjusting to a new head coach and offensive system while adding in players like wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Cedric Wilson, Jr., running backs Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, and Sony Michel, and linebacker Melvin Ingram, and deciding who makes the cut when the roster limit moves from 90 players to 53. The Dolphins practice fields will be a busy place all summer.

Feel free to discuss the practice and everything going on using the comments at the bottom of the article.

