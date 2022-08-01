PHINSIDER RADIO | Tua to Tyreek Hill highlights the first week of Miami Dolphins training camp + Orange Jerseys, and more!

In the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show, Jake Mendel and I break down everything we learned from the first week of Miami Dolphins minicamp, including the throw heard around the world.

Jake and I also give our thoughts on Miami’s offensive line heading into the season. Has Liam Eichenberg really been working his tail off? He did win an Orange jersey, you know. And what should we expect from Connor Williams at Center? Furthermore, what happens if Williams goes down — who is next on the depth chart with Michael Deiter in a walking boot? Can Austin Jackson take the next step in Mike McDaniel’s zone-blocking scheme? Will he be able to protect Tua Tagovailoa’s blindside against some of the league’s best?

Next, we discuss Mike Gesicki’s comments about playing on the franchise tag. What cornerback Noah Igbinoghene can do to seize the moment with Byron Jones out, and who will be calling plays for the Dolphins in 2022?

Lastly, we break down the NFL Network’s coverage of Dolphins training camp and some of the top throws from Saturday’s open practice, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle scaring the ‘poop’ out of defenses, and so much more!