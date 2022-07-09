PHINSIDER RADIO | What should fans expect from Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene in 2022?

Jake and Josh are back with a new episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show. In this episode, Jake and I turn to Chapter 4 in our critically-acclaimed NURSERY book club to discuss Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.

IN THIS EPISODE:

First, Jake and I dive into Noah Igbinoghene’s college numbers and discuss what made him a first-round pick in the first place. (Spoiler alert: Athleticism) Next, we try to figure out how many excuses we can come up with for why he’s struggled throughout his first two seasons and how he might fit in Josh Boyer’s defense in year three. Most painful, however, is when we realized what players were available when the Dolphins were on the clock at pick 30 in the 2020 NFL Draft. And let’s just say, #TheTruthHurts.

We also break down Igbinoghene’s comments about going one-on-one vs. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.



To be able to against them, a lot of receivers are not as good as them. Their speed and the way they catch the ball and stuff like that, just to be able to go against them is a blessing to have them on my team.” approaching every day, just to get better every single day. And be present on that day and not worry about the past or future. Like you said, the past two years have been rocky for me. So not to worry about none of that, not to worry about my future. Just take today and worry about today and focus on today and get better today. Take that same plan and routine, take it to tomorrow and do the same thing as well.”

And his comments about Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison...

“I love them, especially I feel like there is definitely a lot of experience in the room. Not saying that there wasn’t last year, but those guys played the position and they played at a high level. Just to be able to learn – they are great teachers as well. I’m blessed to be able to learn from them.”

Lastly, Jake and I discuss how the new coaching staff — like Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison — could impact Igbingohene. Can they help him elevate his game to the next level? We also discuss what Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith had to say about the former first-round draft pick, his transition from wide receiver to safety, Brian Flores’ time at Auburn, and much more!

What are your thoughts on Noah Igbinoghene? How do you think he fits in Miami’s defense this season? Will he have a chance to showcase his skills this upcoming season? Can he push Nik Needham at nickel? Let us know in the comments section below!