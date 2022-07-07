PFF’s Projected Yardage Leaders for the Miami Dolphins heading into the 2022 NFL Season

A short time ago, Pro Football Focus’ fantasy account tweeted out an image of their projected yardage leaders for the Miami Dolphins heading into the 2022 NFL Season, and the numbers were interesting, to say the least.

Here’s a look at PFF’s projected yardage leaders for the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins offense is ready to make the leap pic.twitter.com/4Wn7qXlPvM — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) July 7, 2022

First, while I think the world of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, I believe realistic expectations for the third-year quarterback should be closer to 3500+ yards passing. In my opinion, I think he finishes somewhere around 3700+ yards and 27 total touchdowns this season. So, to have Tua throwing for 4,375 yards in a Mike McDaniel’s offense that focuses so heavily on the run seems a bit high — not that I wouldn’t fully support it.

But let’s say Tagovailoa does throw for close to 4400 yards; how would wide receiver Jaylen Waddle only finish the season with 842 yards receiving? We know PFF Has Tyreek Hill accounting for 1,196 yards, but who else is putting up big-time numbers? How many receiving yards would tight end Mike Gesicki or slot wide receiver Cedrick Wilson have to put up for this to be true? Maybe, Eric Ezukanma played a much more significant role than expected? Lynn Bowden?

I do think 842 yards is probably close to what Waddle does as he sees Hill and others eat into his targets. After all, it took 104 receptions last year for him to break the 1,000-yard mark. Still, when you factor in that he might carry the football a little more than years past — 1,000 total yards from scrimmage should be achievable (IMO).

Lastly, PFF projected that running back Chase Edmonds would total over 834 yards of offense. This number is a bit short of the 1,000 TOTAL yards and 5+ touchdowns I predicted on a recent episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show. So, that number is a bit shy of what I expected. Of course, Raheem Mostert’s health and Sony Michel’s role down at the goal line will also play a pivotal role in Edmond’s output.

What are your thoughts on Pro Football Focus’ projected yardage leaders? How accurate do you think these numbers will be for Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and the rest of the field? What are your expectations for the team heading into the 2022 NFL season? Let us know in the comments section below!