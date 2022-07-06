Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
What went wrong for Matthew Judon down the stretch in 2021 - Pats Pulpit
The Pro Bowler suffered a steep statistical decline after New England’s Week 14 bye.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
New York Jets Offseason Storylines - Gang Green Nation
What to do now?
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills: Kim Pegula ‘progressing well’ on health issue - Buffalo Rumblings
The team owner is still on track with her recovery
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
5 potential first time Pro Bowlers for the Ravens - Baltimore Beatdown
Baltimore has several players that could establish themselves among the best at their respective positions in 2022.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
When will Kenny Pickett take over as the Pittsburgh Steelers QB? - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers have a three horse race for their next quarterback, and many are wondering when Kenny Pickett will be named the starter.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Carson Palmer just can’t catch a break - Cincy Jungle
The former Bengals QB is one of the greatest "what if" stories in franchise history.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Thoughts and Jots: From the new USFL to the old USFL to Deshaun Watson - Dawgs By Nature
Things on the mind
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
The Key To Offensive Success: Pep Hamilton - Battle Red Blog
Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton could bring consistency to the Houston Texans offense in 2022.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans General Manager Jon Robinson Belittles Analytics - Music City Miracles
It’s no secret the Tennessee Titans aren’t big believers in the use of analytics in professional football. Whereas other teams such as the Baltimore Ravens lean heavily on analytics, the Titans...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
What’s up with the Jaguars’ kicking situation? - Big Cat Country
Wellhouse Company is proud to help Big Cat Country deliver Keep Choppin’ Wood to your inbox. You can sign up here.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund Picks Colts as ‘Super Bowl Sleeper’ Ahead of 2022 Season - Stampede Blue
The Colts received more high praise from another national media member.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Are the Denver Broncos the most improved team in AFC West? - Mile High Report
We asked Broncos Country who the most improved team in the AFC West was. I think we know the answer.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: ESPN ranks LAC’s roster as the 3rd-best in the NFL - Bolts From The Blue
Can expectations be any higher for the Chargers this season?
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Las Vegas Raiders outlook 2022: Rookie expectations - Silver And Black Pride
What’s ahead for 2022 draft class?
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs Hot Takes: Marquez Valdes-Scantling will make the Pro Bowl - Arrowhead Pride
Mark Gunnels takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
The Daboll-Kafka collaboration: Personnel usage - Big Blue View
Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka come to the Giants from prolific but slightly different offenses. What will their collaboration look like?
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles All-22 Film Review: Marcus Epps has the makings of a good starter - Bleeding Green Nation
Philadelphia’s safety situation might not be so dire after all.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
The biggest storyline that would need to happen for the 2022 Cowboys to win the Super Bowl - Blogging The Boys
What would need to happen for our beloved Cowboys to be champion again?
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
QB play aside, Washington Commanders fans see Defense as the most critical factor in 2022 success - Hogs Haven
Poll results! Respondents believed more than 2 to 1 that no change in ownership will result from the Congressional subpoena.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers Top Plays of 2021, No. 1: “I Still Own You!” - Acme Packing Company
Aaron Rodgers completes his hostile takeover of Soldier Field and makes Bears fans stew in their shame.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
2022 Detroit Lions roster preview: Charles Harris is poised for an even better season - Pride Of Detroit
Given Detroit’s improved defensive front, Charles Harris has a great opportunity to prove he wasn’t just a one-year wonder.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
10 Most Important Bears of 2022: #7 Cole Kmet - Windy City Gridiron
For the 14th straight year I’m bringing you who I believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season, and tight end Cole Kmet checks in at number 7.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
When should the Vikings extend Justin Jefferson? - Daily Norseman
What could an extension for Justin Jefferson look like and when will the Vikings offer one?
We have seen over the last few months a handful of top wide receivers receive contract extensions that...
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
When will Kamara’s suspension most likely happen? - Canal Street Chronicles
Timing is everything!
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Avery Williams at RB should be one of the most fun subplots of the summer - The Falcoholic
Williams seems excited about the move.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
NFL Reacts: Matt Rhule needs eight or more wins to keep his job - Cat Scratch Reader
Nearly 75 percent of the responses to our survey indicate that Matt Rhule needs to win eight or more games in 2022 to keep his job.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Is Odell Beckahm Jr. actually a viable option for the Bucs? - Bucs Nation
Could the Bucs look for a late season addition of another prolific weapon to help Tom Brady?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Did the 49ers wait too long to pay Deebo Samuel? - Niners Nation
They negotiate on their terms
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
National Perception of Cardinals’ Roster - Revenge of the Birds
We have discussed the Cardinals’ approach to this off-season sufficiently enough. Some like the approach. Some are ambivalent. Some don’t like it.
I have argued that the manner in which Michael...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
The Social Club: The most intriguing Seahawks camp battles for 2022 - Field Gulls
Welcome to another edition of The Social Club, where we pose questions to our Field Gulls Twitter followers and we share the best answers here... and then in turn you give your own answers in the...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams steal Bobby Wagner from Seahawks: How it happened, what to expect - Turf Show Times
LA Rams get a great linebacker on a great contract
