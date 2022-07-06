Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

What went wrong for Matthew Judon down the stretch in 2021 - Pats Pulpit

The Pro Bowler suffered a steep statistical decline after New England’s Week 14 bye.





New York Jets Offseason Storylines - Gang Green Nation

What to do now?





Buffalo Bills: Kim Pegula ‘progressing well’ on health issue - Buffalo Rumblings

The team owner is still on track with her recovery

AFC NORTH:

5 potential first time Pro Bowlers for the Ravens - Baltimore Beatdown

Baltimore has several players that could establish themselves among the best at their respective positions in 2022.





When will Kenny Pickett take over as the Pittsburgh Steelers QB? - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers have a three horse race for their next quarterback, and many are wondering when Kenny Pickett will be named the starter.





Carson Palmer just can’t catch a break - Cincy Jungle

The former Bengals QB is one of the greatest "what if" stories in franchise history.





Thoughts and Jots: From the new USFL to the old USFL to Deshaun Watson - Dawgs By Nature

Things on the mind

AFC SOUTH:

The Key To Offensive Success: Pep Hamilton - Battle Red Blog

Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton could bring consistency to the Houston Texans offense in 2022.





Titans General Manager Jon Robinson Belittles Analytics - Music City Miracles

It’s no secret the Tennessee Titans aren’t big believers in the use of analytics in professional football. Whereas other teams such as the Baltimore Ravens lean heavily on analytics, the Titans...





What’s up with the Jaguars’ kicking situation? - Big Cat Country

Wellhouse Company is proud to help Big Cat Country deliver Keep Choppin’ Wood to your inbox. You can sign up here.





NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund Picks Colts as ‘Super Bowl Sleeper’ Ahead of 2022 Season - Stampede Blue

The Colts received more high praise from another national media member.

AFC WEST:

Are the Denver Broncos the most improved team in AFC West? - Mile High Report

We asked Broncos Country who the most improved team in the AFC West was. I think we know the answer.





Chargers News: ESPN ranks LAC’s roster as the 3rd-best in the NFL - Bolts From The Blue

Can expectations be any higher for the Chargers this season?





Las Vegas Raiders outlook 2022: Rookie expectations - Silver And Black Pride

What’s ahead for 2022 draft class?





Chiefs Hot Takes: Marquez Valdes-Scantling will make the Pro Bowl - Arrowhead Pride

Mark Gunnels takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions.

NFC EAST:

The Daboll-Kafka collaboration: Personnel usage - Big Blue View

Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka come to the Giants from prolific but slightly different offenses. What will their collaboration look like?





Eagles All-22 Film Review: Marcus Epps has the makings of a good starter - Bleeding Green Nation

Philadelphia’s safety situation might not be so dire after all.





The biggest storyline that would need to happen for the 2022 Cowboys to win the Super Bowl - Blogging The Boys

What would need to happen for our beloved Cowboys to be champion again?





QB play aside, Washington Commanders fans see Defense as the most critical factor in 2022 success - Hogs Haven

Poll results! Respondents believed more than 2 to 1 that no change in ownership will result from the Congressional subpoena.

NFC NORTH:

Packers Top Plays of 2021, No. 1: “I Still Own You!” - Acme Packing Company

Aaron Rodgers completes his hostile takeover of Soldier Field and makes Bears fans stew in their shame.





2022 Detroit Lions roster preview: Charles Harris is poised for an even better season - Pride Of Detroit

Given Detroit’s improved defensive front, Charles Harris has a great opportunity to prove he wasn’t just a one-year wonder.





10 Most Important Bears of 2022: #7 Cole Kmet - Windy City Gridiron

For the 14th straight year I’m bringing you who I believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season, and tight end Cole Kmet checks in at number 7.





When should the Vikings extend Justin Jefferson? - Daily Norseman

What could an extension for Justin Jefferson look like and when will the Vikings offer one?

We have seen over the last few months a handful of top wide receivers receive contract extensions that...

NFC SOUTH:

When will Kamara’s suspension most likely happen? - Canal Street Chronicles

Timing is everything!





Avery Williams at RB should be one of the most fun subplots of the summer - The Falcoholic

Williams seems excited about the move.





NFL Reacts: Matt Rhule needs eight or more wins to keep his job - Cat Scratch Reader

Nearly 75 percent of the responses to our survey indicate that Matt Rhule needs to win eight or more games in 2022 to keep his job.





Is Odell Beckahm Jr. actually a viable option for the Bucs? - Bucs Nation

Could the Bucs look for a late season addition of another prolific weapon to help Tom Brady?

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Did the 49ers wait too long to pay Deebo Samuel? - Niners Nation

They negotiate on their terms





National Perception of Cardinals’ Roster - Revenge of the Birds

We have discussed the Cardinals’ approach to this off-season sufficiently enough. Some like the approach. Some are ambivalent. Some don’t like it.

I have argued that the manner in which Michael...





The Social Club: The most intriguing Seahawks camp battles for 2022 - Field Gulls

Welcome to another edition of The Social Club, where we pose questions to our Field Gulls Twitter followers and we share the best answers here... and then in turn you give your own answers in the...





Rams steal Bobby Wagner from Seahawks: How it happened, what to expect - Turf Show Times

LA Rams get a great linebacker on a great contract