PHINSIDER RADIO // INCEPTION PODCAST // Dolphins QB1, Tua Tagovailoa, joins Tyreek Hill on his podcast

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joined wide receiver Tyreek Hill on his podcast “It Needed To Be Said” last Thursday to talk about the two players’ chemistry, what fans can expect in 2022, Tua Tagovailoa’s transition to the NFL game, and so much more.

If you missed this episode of Tyreek Hill’s podcast “It Needed To Be Said,” click the play button below!

In the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh show, Jake and I take a break from our award-winning NURSERY book club — to do a quick podcast about a podcast — on our favorite quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his superstar wide receiver, Tyreek Hill.

Besides talking about some of our favorite quotes from this podcast and what the future looks like with this Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra tandem, Jake and I also spiral out of control discussing Pokemon, The Boys, and a lot of other super relevant stuff. Check it out!!!

I hope everyone had a wonderful AND SAFE holiday weekend! #FinsUp

(Shoutout to @MBrave13 for transcribing most of the podcast)

What were your thoughts on Tyreek Hill’s latest podcast with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa? Were you waiting on pins and needles for it to release? Are you excited to see what these two can do in 2022? Give me realistic numbers for both players. The truth is, I seem to be sitting around 3500+ yards and 27-30 total touchdowns for Tua and over 1,000 yards receiving and 10+ total touchdowns for Hill. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.