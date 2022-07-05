San Jose Sharks to name Mike Grier General Manager

The San Jose Sharks have announced the hiring of their new general manager. The announcement shortly after the team relieved head coach Bob Boughner and the rest of the coaching staff of their responsibilities and just ahead of the NHL’s 2022 Draft. It is a history making move as the Sharks now have the first black general manager in league history.

So why are we covering the hiring of a GM for the San Jose Sharks on a Miami Dolphins website?

The new GM is Mike Grier, the younger brother of Dolphins GM Chris Grier. The older Grier assumed the role as the Dolphins’ GM in 2016, having previously served as the team’s Director of College Scouting, a national scout, and an area scout. He also worked for the New England Patriots from 1994 through 1999, starting as an intern then working as a regional scout.

Mike moves into the GM role after spending time with the Chicago Blackhawks as a scout, the New Jersey Devils as an assistant coach, and the New York Rangers as a hockey operations advisor. Prior to his front office work, Grier played for the Edmonton Oilers, the Washington Capitals, the Buffalo Sabres, and the Sharks. He retired from the NHL in December 2011, having appeared in 1060 games as a right winger.

Congratulations to Mike Grier on moving into the GM role of the Sharks. Pretty cool to have brothers serving at the top of front offices of major sports franchises - and to have it happen in two completely different sports.

For more on Mike Grier and the Sharks, check out Fear the Fin.

UPDATE:

The Dolphins released a statement from Chris Grier about his brother being hired as the GM of the Sharks: