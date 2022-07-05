Miami Dolphins 2022 season preview: Week 2 at Ravens

The Miami Dolphins head off for their first road game of the 2022 NFL season in Week 2 when they visit the Baltimore Ravens. Outside of the three AFC East teams, the Ravens are among the top rivals for the Dolphins. In 26 years of the Ravens’ existence, the Dolphins have faced the Raves 15 times in the regular season, with two additional meetings in the playoffs. Miami has faced the Ravens at least every other year since 2013, including every year from 2013 through 2017.

The NFL rotates intra-conference scheduling by divisions, having each of the four divisions within the conference face each of the other divisions once every three seasons. In the off years, a team will face the teams from the non-scheduled divisions that placed the same in their respective division the previous season. Miami and Baltimore seem to make sure they will face off year after year.

To preview the 2022 season for the Dolphins, we will take a look back at the history between the Dolphins and each team on their schedule. After previewing the Dolphins’ season-opening home game against the Patriots last week, today we take a look at the history of Miami and the Ravens.

The Dolphins first faced the Ravens in 1997, traveling to Baltimore. In their second year of existence (read: since changing from being the Cleveland Browns), the Ravens were coming off a 4-12 season and were 3-3 on the year. They were coming off their bye week as they welcomed the Dolphins in Week 8. Miami had a Week 5 bye that season and entered Week 8 4-2, including wins in their last two games. Vinny Testaverde threw for 331 yards and a touchdown on 32-for-47 passing for Baltimore, while Bam Morris ran for 44 yards on 13 carries. Matt Stover added two field goals. For the Dolphins, Dan Marino threw for 189 yards on 19-for-27 passing. Karim Abdul-Jabbar ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns while Olindo Mare connected on a field goal in the 24-13 Miami win.

Miami won the first four regular-season games between the clubs, picking up victories in 2000, 2002, and 2003. Unfortunately, they lost their first post-season meeting following the 2001 season, a Wildcard contest the Ravens won 20-3.

After Baltimore won a 2005 regular-season meeting, the Dolphins beat the Ravens in 2007. After starting the head-to-head matchup with Baltimore 5-1 in the regular season, things drastically changed for Miami. The Dolphins lost in 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019 by a combined 244-90 scoreline. Included in that are the 2016 38-6 game, 2017’s 40-0 debacle, and 2019’s 59-10 shellacking. Miami also lost another postseason meeting between the franchises after the 2008 season, dropping that on 27-9.

The Dolphins did win the 2015 contest, making them 1-8, including the playoff game, in their last nine meetings ahead of last year’s matchup. In a Week 10 Thursday night game in Miami, the Ravens opened the scoring with a first-quarter 46-yard field goal by Justin Tucker. Jason Sanders put the Dolphins on the board in the second period, hitting a 31-yard attempt mid-way through the quarter and another with three seconds remaining.

After a scoreless third quarter, Sanders hit a 29-yarder at the start of the fourth, pushing Miami’s lead to 9-3. On the next drive, Xavien Howard forced a Sammy Watkins fumble, recovering the ball and returning it 49 yards for a Miami touchdown. The Ravens scored with about four minutes remaining in the game. After the kickoff, Tua Tagovailoa found Albert Wilson for a 64-yard gain, setting up a Tagovailoa touchdown on a one-yard sneak five plays later. The Ravens were able to drive back down the field, but a Justin Coleman interception in the endzone sealed Miami’s 22-10 victory.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson finished the game 26-for-43 for 238 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also led the team with 39 rushing yards while Devonta Freeman picked up 35 yards. Rashod Bateman caught six passes for 80 yards while Mark Andrews added 63 yards and a score on his six receptions.

For Miami, Jacoby Brissett started at quarterback, but was replaced by Tagovailoa in the third quarter. Brissett was 11-for-23 for 156 yards in the game while Tagovailoa finished 8-for-13 for 158 yards passing, with one rushing touchdown. Myles Gaskin rushed for 31 yards on 14 carries while Albert Wilson caught four passes for 87 yards, along with 19 rushing yards on two carries, as well as a sack on an aborted pass attempt. Isaiah Ford and Jaylen Waddle both also recorded four receptions, with Ford picking up 84 yards and Waddle adding 61 yards.

The play of the game was probably a play that did not count, with guard Robert Hunt catching a screen pass intended for Myles Gaskin and scoring as he flipped upside down - only to have it called back for illegal touching by an inellible lineman.

So amazing even if it didn’t count.



pic.twitter.com/IMbqA6u8Ln — The Phinsider (@thephinsider) November 12, 2021

Overall, Miami is 7-8 in the regular season against the Ravens and 0-1 in the postseason. They have scored 235 points in the regular season games, allowing 345 points. Interestingly, in the 17 games, including the postseason, between the two teams, this year’s game will be just the sixth time the game will be played in Baltimore, joining the 1997, 2005, 2010, 2016, and 2017 meetings; Miami is 1-4 in those games.

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

2022 NFL Season Week 2

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Sep. 18, 2022

Where is the game?

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

How can I watch the game?

CBS

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

What are the current betting odds?

Ravens -4

O/U: N/A

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Who has the all-time regular-season head-to-head advantage?

Ravens 8-7

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 22-10, Nov. 11, 2021 (2021 Week 10)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Ravens’ John Harbaugh (8-2) vs. Dolphins

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel (0-0) vs. Ravens

