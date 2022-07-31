Is Raheem Mostert the fastest player on the Miami Dolphins - even faster than Tyreek Hill?

Speed kills.

We’ve all heard the old adage time and time again. This offseason, Miami Dolphins General Manager, Chris Grier, took that saying to heart.

On March 23rd, Grier traded for six-time Pro Bowl and three-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver, Tyreek Hill. Hill is generally considered the fastest wideout in the game - at least according to Madden and nearly every defensive back who’s lined up against the man nicknamed Cheetah. Hill joined fellow speedster, Jaylen Waddle, in the WR room and immediately boasted that the tandem forms the fastest receiver duo in the history of the NFL.

But is either man faster than running-back Raheem Mostert who signed with Miami earlier this year? If you ask Next Gen Stats, you find yourself with a surprising answer.

In 2021, Jaylen Waddle clocked in with the 7th fastest ball carrier speed in the entire NFL - topping out at 21.8 miles per hour in week 12 against the Carolina Panthers.

Tyreek Hill didn’t make the top-10 list in 2021, however in 2020, Hill had the 5th fastest ball carrier speed - clocking in at 21.91 miles per hour in a week 14 contest against our very own Miami Dolphins.

But interestingly enough, the top two fastest times in 2020 belonged to, none other than, Raheem Mostert when he was toting the rock for the 49ers of San Francisco. In week one of the 2020 season, Mostert hit a top speed of 22.73 miles per hour. However, in week two, he crushed that number - clocking in at a blistering 23.09 miles per hour.

To add to this interesting debate, Raheem Mostert tracked as the fastest Miami Dolphins player at Friday’s training camp practice. After that information was given to the team the following day, Mostert’s teammates reportedly gave him a standing ovation.

Mike McDaniel said Raheem Mostert had the fastest timed speed at practice yesterday. Earned an unsolicited round of applause from his teammates. He bust out the biggest run I’ve seen all Dolphins training camp yesterday. Has some juice coming off that knee injury. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 30, 2022

There really is only one way to settle this debate. Waddle, Hill and Mostert must race each other (after thoroughly stretching - we don’t need any soft tissue issues) with fans and media in attendance at some point during this year’s training camp!

Whoever wins the race, the real winners are us, the fans, who will get to watch this offense toast defenses throughout the entire 2022 NFL season en route to (hopefully) a playoff birth!

If this race does eventually take place, who do you think comes out on top? Can Tyreek Hill back up his claim of being the fastest man in the NFL? Do you think Jaylen Waddle surprises both of his elder teammates? Or does Raheem Mostert make Next Gen Stats look good by proving he’s the fastest Dolphin on earth? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter at @MBrave13. Fins up!