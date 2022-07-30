7/30/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; First Two-Time Winner!

The Miami Dolphins took the practice field this morning for their first training camp session with fans in attendance in 2022. By all accounts it was an electrifying day in the South Florida sun, as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa and various members of the Dolphins defense turned in stellar performances.

Speaking of that Dolphins defense, it was a member of that unit who became the first two-time recipient of the orange jersey award - an honor that is bestowed upon the previous day’s best practice performer. Wearing the brightly colored jersey was none other than second-year safety, Jevon Holland!

Holland first received the award during minicamp, and he did so again today after having a fantastic practice yesterday - intercepting a deep Tua Tagovailoa pass to end the session.

Many fans are obsessed with seeing the Dolphins offense progress this offseason, and for good reason. However, we need to remember that the defense gets paid to play well too, and Miami’s defense was one of the National Football League’s best units during the second half of the 2021 season. If they can carry that momentum into the 2022 season, their consistency, combined with the revamped offense’s progression, should have the Dolphins competing at a much higher level under new head coach, Mike McDaniel. Jevon Holland will surely be looking to play a very big part in leading the Dolphins to the playoffs this year.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland OTA 6 Tyreek Hill OTA 7 Raekwon Davis OTA 8 River Cracraft Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland

