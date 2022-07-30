Tua Tagovailoa launches training camp’s first highlight with deep pass to Tyreek Hill

There is more than a month on the calendar before the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots in the first week of the 2022 NFL season, so why not enjoy some training camp highlights in the meantime?

Saturday marked the first practice with fans in the crowd and third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gave them something to cheer about, flinging a 50-plus-yard pass to Tyreek Hill.

The chemistry between Tagovailoa and Hill, who just signed a fresh four-year deal after being traded to the Dolphins this offseason, is one of the biggest points of conversation throughout the offseason.

“Oh, they’re scared s---less,” Hill said on Thursday when asked what defenses are thinking seeing the two of them line up. “I’m going to tell you what. ‘J. Dub’ (Waddle), he’s faster than I thought. When I first got here, I was like, okay he’s a 4.3 because typically when you see 4.3 guys, they don’t run as fast on a football field. But ‘J. Dub’ — like he actually runs a 4.3 on the football field. There’s a difference, right?

“So like I said, I’m very excited for the season. I can’t wait to see him blossom and continue to move his game forward, which I know he will because he comes out here every single day and he works hard and he wants to get better.”

It may not be the regular — or even preseason, but the big connection between Tagovailoa and Hill could be a promising sign of things to come for the offense under first-year coach Mike McDaniel.