Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Twitter updates from Saturday’s practice

The Miami Dolphins are on to the fourth day of practices during their 2022 training camp period. Today also marks the first day of training camp that is open to the public, meaning there will be fans in the stands at the team’s training facility by the stadium in Miami Gardens.

The Dolphins have limited public practices this year, in part because they are also doing joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa. They will also host joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles in late August, practices that will be open to the public. The Dolphins will have practices open to fans on August 2-3, August 5-7, and August 24-25 (with the Eagles). Miami’s first preseason game is August 13 at the Buccaneers, followed by games against the Las Vegas Raiders on August 20 and the Eagles on August 27.

The regular season opener for the Dolphins is also in Miami as they welcome the New England Patriots to South Florida on September 11.

Between now and the regular season opener, the Dolphins will have plenty of work to do. The team is adjusting to a new head coach and offensive system while adding in players like wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Cedric Wilson, Jr., running backs Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, and Sony Michel, and linebacker Melvin Ingram, and deciding who makes the cut when the roster limit moves from 90 players to 53. The Dolphins practice fields will be a busy place all summer.

On a side note, this is our first Twitter updates thread this year, and that is completely my fault. I know you have been asking about them, and I apologize - I just completely forgot this was a normal part of our training camp routine. But, I will get them posted throughout the rest of the summer.

Now on to today’s Twitter list.