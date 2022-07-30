Tyreek Hill says Dolphins have the fastest WR duo of “All Time”; pleads with Madden to give him a 100 speed rating

Yesterday, NFL Network was on the ground in Miami, bringing fans all over the country an up-close and personal look at the Miami Dolphins — as well as several other teams from around the league.

Safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Xavien Howard spoke with the media. Here’s a clip about what they had to say about Miami’s explosive offense — an offense they compete against every day in practice. The two also break down what it’s like to have consistency on defense and what teams can expect from Josh Boyer’s defense.

❌ & ☃️ talk @miamidolphins HC mike mcDaniel, iron sharpening iron, tyreek hill, and what it's like going against 'THE FASTEST OFFENSE IN THE LEAGUE" #finsup pic.twitter.com/Oy9ICbLdVn — josh houtz (@houtz) July 29, 2022

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also spoke with Scott Hanson and Willie McGinest. During his short interview, Tua talked about transitioning to Mike McDaniel’s offense, the pressure he has heading into year three. He even mentioned the guys getting together to have rap battles at Tyreek Hill’s house.

Here’s the full interview courtesy of Bobby Shouse.

And then, of course, wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill spoke to the media. This is where Tyreek Hill said that Miami’s tandem was the fastest wide receiver duo of all time and pleaded with EA to change his Madden 23 speed rating to 100 — much like they did with Chicago Bears’ WR Devin Hester back in the day.

There are only 8 @NFL players w 97+ speed in Madden. 2 of them play on the same offense. @cheetah @D1__JW ... & listen to this on @nflnetwork @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/GLgdQ9QQoN — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) July 29, 2022

Today, the Dolphins open the doors to the Baptist Health Training Facility and put the pads on for what is sure to be an exciting day. We will have you covered every step of the way, right here on SBNation’s The Phinsider.

What did you think of NFL Network’s coverage of the Miami Dolphins? Are you excited for the 2022 NFL season? Do you agree with Jevon Holland and Xavien Howard? Do you think Tyreek Hill deserves a 100-speed rating in Madden? Are they the fastest WR Duo of all time? Let us know in the comments section below!