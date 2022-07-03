In 10 Weeks, the Dolphins open the 2022 NFL Regular Season vs. the New England Patriots

That’s right, folks!

In less than 10 weeks, on September 11th, 2022, YOUR Miami Dolphins will host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Tickets can be found on the team’s official website, but what this ultimately means to me is three things:

Tua Tagovailoa is still undefeated vs. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. And, IMO, he will remain undefeated after week one. While 10 weeks sounds like a long time, it will be here #soon—and I. Can. Not. Wait! And lastly, I need to post as much Tyreek hill propaganda as possible. After all, we are only 10 more weeks away from the start of the season.

So here is the first of what may become a little Sunday tradition over the next few weeks:

A few months ago, I made a bunch of Tyreek Hill videos for YouTube and Twitter, so I’m going to post all of those — in addition to any other TyFREAK propaganda, I can find on the internet. Oh, and if you missed my article on what Hill means to the Dolphins’ offense, and how the national media is #FakeNews, click HERE.

Now, enjoy ALL the Tyreek Hill highlights and propaganda.

Tyreek Hill has 203 yards, two touchdowns and one backflip in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/zeShH71L5M — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 29, 2020

Not getting a better look at @cheetah's touchdown and flip than this. pic.twitter.com/X9kXzzB8Tu — NFL (@NFL) July 6, 2021

here's a snippet from tyreek hill's appearance on last year's top-100. #finsup pic.twitter.com/v0t2tHvtja — josh houtz (@houtz) April 27, 2022

tua jokes he's been underthrowing tyreek hill 'so many times' in practice. hill says one day, tua is going to wake up at 2 AM and tyreek will be doing his dishes -- that's how good their chemistry is going to be. #finsup pic.twitter.com/1F4TDX6sIU — josh houtz (@houtz) July 1, 2022

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins opening the 2022 NFL Season vs. the New England Patriots? Do you think Tyreek Hill will score more touchdowns this season than before? What are your plans for the next 17 weeks? Let us know in the comments section below