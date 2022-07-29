7/29/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER

The Miami Dolphins took the field Friday morning for a short training camp practice ahead of their first in front of Fins fans tomorrow. A new day meant a new recipient of the orange jersey award given to the previous practice session’s best performer. Who donned the brightly colored threads this go-around?

Second year offensive lineman, Liam Eichenberg, was bestowed the honor!

After a less-than-stellar rookie campaign that saw the lineman play multiple spots along a poorly graded offensive front, any positive news regarding the 24 year old is welcomed this offseason.

Eichenberg joins fellow offensive lineman, Robert Hunt, as the only “big men” on the offensive side of the ball to win the award.

It has been reported that Liam is getting first crack at securing the starting left guard spot, while Austin Jackson is working at right tackle so far. Last season, those roles were reversed at times. Coming out of Notre Dame, most draft pundits saw Eichenberg as a more natural fit at the guard position, so it stands to reason that with more repetitions at that spot, Liam could settle in nicely and produce a solid season for Miami. Time will tell.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland OTA 6 Tyreek Hill OTA 7 Raekwon Davis OTA 8 River Cracraft Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses.