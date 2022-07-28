7/28/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; plus BONUS Jaylen Waddle highlight from today’s practice

The Miami Dolphins took the practice field on Thursday for the second of their training camp practices in the South Florida sun. A new day meant a new Fins player rocking the bright orange jersey awarded to the previous session’s best practice performer. Today’s honoree was none other than the most prolific rookie wide-receiver in NFL history, Jaylen Waddle!

Any guesses what's on @D1__JW's playlist today?! pic.twitter.com/8UiSW04ynT — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 28, 2022

From multiple sources, we learned that the second year wideout balled out yesterday at the first training camp practice of the season, catching multiple passes from his former Alabama teammate, Tua Tagovailoa, while also snagging a few balls from newly signed QB, Teddy Bridgewater.

After practice today, there were some rumblings that Waddle could be the first Dolphins player to win the award twice after catching seven passes from his quarterbacks while dropping none.

There was even this highlight grab over the defender that saw number seventeen leap high into the air to make the snag:



Jaylen Waddle becomes the third member of the Miami Dolphins’ vaunted 2021 draft class to be awarded the orange jersey this offseason - joining defenders Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland on the prestigious winners list. He’s also the third wide-receiver to be honored - Tyreek Hill and River Cracraft being the other two orange jersey recipients.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland OTA 6 Tyreek Hill OTA 7 Raekwon Davis OTA 8 River Cracraft Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!