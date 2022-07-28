Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel says he will call plays in 2022, shares story that he told QB Tua Tagovailoa

Last season, the Dolphins had a three-headed monster calling plays on the offensive side of the football, and every time I look back at it, I’m reminded of the movie The Human Centipede (I never saw it) or the South Park version HUMANCENTiPAD (I definitely, saw it).

This three-headed monster — consisting of QBs coach Charlie Frye, Co-OC Eric Studesville, and Co-OC George Godsey — all called plays last season, according to various reports. Some even suggested Brian Flores started to have a more significant say in things. I don’t know what’s true, but Miami’s offense was atrocious last season, ranking 16th in passing yards per game and 29th on the ground. Miami was 21st in scoring averaging 20.1 points per game.

Today, when asked who would be calling plays, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel answered the question the way you’d want any first-year offensive-minded HC — with a young, promising quarterback heading into a make-or-break season to answer:

McDaniel says he will call plays and that they’re working on their communication every day so that when game day rolls around, they’re ready to go.

“I’m working on it every day. That’s why you’ll see me communicating with the walkie talkies, that’s what simulates that. That way we communicate as much of that as possible...and they get comfortable in hearing the way that sounds. Words can sound alike, X’s sound like F’s...every day, that’s why we do it in that fashion. So we are prepared to communicate with each other on game day. “

McDaniel will relay play calls directly to Tua, as opposed to last year when Godsey delivered them in morse code, sent to Charlie Frye, who sent them to Tua by pigeon. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 28, 2022

Let the record show that McDaniel has not called plays in the NFL but has played a critical role in San Francisco’s offense over the years. How he will handle being the head honcho while calling plays, adjusting to what the other sideline is doing, and keeping his eyes on the defense is a task worth watching throughout the preseason.

But this is great news. Especially after an offseason where we’ve heard a lot about the relationship between Tagovailoa and HC Mike McDaniel. Yesterday, McDaniel said Miami’s third-year quarterback can be hard on himself at times, and today, he shared a story about a time he may have felt that way. It was beautiful.

.@miamidolphins HC mike mcDaniel tells a story about a time when he was too hard on himself and what advice he gave QB1 tua tagovailoa #finsup pic.twitter.com/UOTAzrvk0i — josh houtz (@houtz) July 28, 2022

The Dolphins will put their pads on for the first time this Saturday during the first open practice under head coach Mike McDaniel.

What are your thoughts on Mike McDaniel’s comments from his morning press conference? Are you excited to see what Tua Tagovailoa can do in this offense? Did you hear Jaylen Waddle earned himself an orange jersey at practice today? Let us know in the comments section below!