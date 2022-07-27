Everything We Learned From Today’s Miami Dolphins Press Conferences | 7/27/22

It was the first day back on the field for the Miami Dolphins after a long hiatus, and naturally, the South Florida media had a lot they wanted to ask at the team’s Wednesday media availabilities — which featured both head coach Mike McDaniel and QB1, Tua Tagovailoa.

Here is Everything we learned from today’s press conferences.

mike mcDaniel: "there's always energy in the NFL... i was very excited with how they came back. mission-oriented, a thirst, competitiveness, and they're fully understanding how much they owe their teammates, the organization, and the fans. it should be good today. — josh houtz (@houtz) July 27, 2022

McDaniel on his TC:

“full speed, effort and intensity on all plays... to do that, we don’t do have as many reps as maybe you’ve been around, but it’s all because it’s built towards when we practice there’s an intensity & speed, that separates ourselves from the rest of the NFL.

mike mcDaniel asked about what type of opportunity noah igbinoghene has with byron jones on PUP.



"that's a tremendous opportunity." — josh houtz (@houtz) July 27, 2022

McDaniel on veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu:

“we have a very, very young team. i think at one point in the offseason i read we were 60% year three or less...he’s a guy that knows how to do it, a guy that can set the tone, a physical player that has passion to the game. i think that adds value to the team.”

Mike Mcdaniel on Tyreek Hill being Tua Tagovailoa’s hype man and the relationship they have.

TLDR: The Dolphins are going to take their time with some of the veteran players, but as of today, they feel strongly that Byron Jones and Terron Armstead will be ready for Miami’s week one matchup vs. New England. Noah Igbinoghene will have a chance to prove his worth with Jones out of the lineup. Training camp will be much faster under head coach Mike McDaniel. Today, the team practiced for roughly 80 minutes, but McDaniel said he wants his players to practice at the same speed and intensity that they would on game day. Miami’s new head coach is very pleased with the relationship QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR Tyreek Hill have developed over the weeks and looks forward to watching that relationship grow this upcoming season.

tua: "being hard on myself has always been a trait, and i think for any competitor, that's the way we've grown to become as a professional athlete. i think everyone is hard on themselves, and for me, i know my capabilities, and if i'm not playing up to it, it gets frustrating." — josh houtz (@houtz) July 27, 2022

Tua on the 2022 team:

“i think everyone is excited but one thing that shouldn’t be lost, is a lot of guys were working this offseason. i’m not one on social media, but coach had a presentation he shared w/ us yesterday. a screenshot of everyone — it was dang near half the team.”

tua on being a captain:



"it comes with my position to always be a leader. for me, i've always said I'm not the one to get in front and scream and lead in that way. i try to lead in my actions. and try to lead in a way that helps our team get better." — josh houtz (@houtz) July 27, 2022

Tua on Tyreek Hill:

“tyreek has established himself in this league. to have the support of him, it means a lot. i’m glad to have him as my teammate. “

tua on the critics and naysayers: "i don't know any of those guys. if that's what they have to say, good for them. it's probably a good thing for them to say, draw people to clickbait. to me, if i can't hear you, you're not that important to me." — josh houtz (@houtz) July 27, 2022

TLDR: Tua Tagovailoa is his hardest critic, and when he doesn’t play up to his standards, he gets frustrated. Heading into this season, Tua is going to continue to lead by example, and if that means becoming team captain, so be it. Tagovailoa said the team has been working extremely hard this offseason and wants everyone to know that his teammates have been putting in extra work during the break. Tua said head coach Mike McDaniel had a collage of pictures from the different players and the workouts they posted online. Miami’s starting quarterback said he doesn’t mind Tyreek Hill hyping him up every chance he gets and is thankful that the two are on the same team. Their chemistry continues to grow each and every day. The last thing Tua mentioned to say before his presser concluded was that he doesn’t listen to the outside noise and if you’re not in his inner-circle, your opinion really doesn’t matter.

