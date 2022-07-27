PHINSIDER RADIO | Can Dolphins QB1 Tua Tagovailoa take the next step in 2022?

In the final chapter of Jake and Josh’s world-famous NURSERY book club, Jake and I discuss Miami Dolphins starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. But before we get into the latest episode, here’s a rundown of the first seven chapters of this year’s book club.

Did you miss the latest of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake & Josh Show; click the PLAY button!

In Chapter: 8, Jake and I break down the good, the bad, and the ugly of Tua Tagovailoa’s 2021 season. What games impressed us most last year? What should the Dolphins do better in 2021 to help their starting quarterback? And what did Pro Football Focus find out during their annual quarterback assessments?

thread on #dolphins QB tua tagovailoa from @PFF's 2022 QB annual



2020 PFF grade | 65.4 [28th]

2021 PFF grade | 68.3 [23rd]



3 best games '21 | vs jags 83.9, vs atl 84.5, vs NYG 89.1 |



3 worst games '21 | vs jets (WK15) 44.3, vs TEN 47.6, vs NO 48.3 |#finsup pic.twitter.com/qiuurmlF6c — josh houtz (@houtz) February 22, 2022

We also discuss his relationship with wide receiver Tyreek Hill and how important Terron Armstead will be to Miami’s offensive line this season. How much different will this offense look under head coach Mike McDaniel? Lastly, we dive into the tape where Jake breaks down what he saw in Week 18 vs. the New England Patriots, and I discuss some of my favorite plays from his first two NFL seasons.

All of this and more in the latest episode of SBNation’s: Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show!

What are your thoughts on Miami Dolphins QB1 Tua Tagovailoa after two seasons? Where would you rank him in Dolphins’ history? What do you hope to see from him in 2022 with a new coaching staff and #elite weapons in place? How many yards passing will he have this upcoming season? How many touchdowns? Let us know in the comments section below!