7/27/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER

Our long wait is over, as the Miami Dolphins have once again taken the practice field - this time for the first on-field practice of training camp! Hope springs anew, as new Head Coach Mike McDaniel implements a fresh offensive system - one that will focus on a wide-zone rushing attack.

One of the most important positions in a wide-zone rushing attack is that of the fullback. Fullbacks are a rare species in today’s NFL, but in San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan (where Mike McDaniel comes to Miami from), the league’s best fullback, Kyle Juszczyk, has made himself a comfortable living wreaking havoc against opponents of the 49ers.

New Dolphins fullback, Alec Ingold, looks to do the same while wearing the aqua and orange threads. Speaking of orange threads... Ingold stepped onto the practice field today wearing the number 30 on a brightly colored orange jersey - a jersey that is awarded to the best practice performer from the previous practice session.

Ingold in the orange jersey is an encouraging sign since McDaniel’s offense is predicated on rushing the ball effectively. Ingold will presumably play a big part in that offensive philosophy, while also catching passes out of the backfield on occasion, if Kyle Juszczyk’s past performances for the 49ers are an indicator of Ingold’s current role with the Dolphins.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland OTA 6 Tyreek Hill OTA 7 Raekwon Davis OTA 8 River Cracraft Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold

