Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Not using coordinators is nothing new for Bill Belichick’s Patriots - Pats Pulpit
New England has not named any coordinators outside of special teams.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Year Two: How will Robert Saleh’s second season compare to those who went before? - Gang Green Nation
We recently looked ahead to how Zach Wilson’s 2022 season might play out, based on how other quarterbacks in Jets history have fared in their second season.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: RB Zack Moss - Buffalo Rumblings
From timeshare to potential inactive, Moss’s stock has tumbled of late
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens sign RB Corey Clement - Baltimore Beatdown
The Baltimore Ravens have added another running back, this time signing Corey Clement, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz’s report on Monday evening.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Steelers defense will allow less than 20 points per game this year - Behind the Steel Curtain
In the "30 Scenarios in 30 Days" series, we break down situations which could take place for the Steelers in 2022.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals news: La’el Collins injury update - Cincy Jungle
Collins is expected to be ready for the regular season.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
The worst position group on the Browns? Try defensive tackle - Dawgs By Nature
Lack of veteran presence is a major issue
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Rookie WR John Metchie III Diagnosed With Leukemia - Battle Red Blog
Unfortunate news out of Houston today.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Ryan Tannehill Ranked as a ‘Tier 3’ quarterback, placed behind Jimmy Garoppolo - Music City Miracles
Mike Sando of The Athletic just released his annual quarterback tiers piece. This marks the ninth consecutive year, making this piece particularly notable and consistent. Tennessee Titans starting...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson avoids PUP list to start training camp - Big Cat Country
With the Jacksonville Jaguars beginning training camp practices for the 2022 season on Monday, head coach Doug Pederson said the team would not be placing any players on the physically unable to...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Work Out a Quartet of Wide Receivers Before Training Camp - Stampede Blue
According to PFN365’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts worked out a quartet of wide receivers on Monday ahead of training camp: Isaiah Ford, John Hurst, Ishmael Hyman, and Tyson Morris.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Which offensive players are set to have big season with Russell Wilson? - Mile High Report
Russell Wilson loves going deep and the Denver Broncos have one wide receiver who excels at catching the deep ball.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
A deep dive into the Justin Herbert vs Joe Burrow debate - Bolts From The Blue
About a week ago, I read this BFTB article: Justin Herbert ranked as 7th-best QB in the NFL by execs, coaches, and scouts, which was in reaction to this ESPN article: Ranking the NFL's top 10...
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders training camp: Running back preview - Silver And Black Pride
Training camp, preseason will settle pecking order and give insight on Vegas’ approach at the position in 2022
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs Orlando Brown Jr. skips veteran report day - Arrowhead Pride
NFL Network confirmed Brown won’t be in St. Joseph Monday night.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Film analysis: Is Adoree’ Jackson a true No.1 cornerback? - Big Blue View
What does last season say about Jackson’s ability to be the Giants’ top cornerback?
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Jeff Lurie has spoiled generations of Eagles fans - Bleeding Green Nation
The Miami Dolphins will wear a 50th-year commemorative patch on their jerseys this season.
The Eagles won’t.
That’s because 50 years ago, the undefeated Dolphins, arguably the greatest team in...
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Report: Cowboys have “no interest” in signing free agent Anthony Barr - Blogging The Boys
It seems like the Cowboys will pass on this one.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
A deep dive on the 2022 Washington Commanders with Football Outsiders - Hogs Haven
Writer Rivers McCown answers questions about the Commanders, along with excerpts from the Football Outsiders 2022 Almanac
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Green Bay ‘likely’ to host NFL Draft in 2025 or 2027, per Mark Murphy - Acme Packing Company
The wait may finally come to an end in a few years.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Lions DC Aaron Glenn expects Jeff Okudah to play all 17 games in 2022 - Pride Of Detroit
Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn told Adam Schefter that the expectation is for Jeff Okudah to play in all 17 games this season.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Chicago Bears libnebacker Roquan Smith to holdout from training camp - Windy City Gridiron
The fifth-year pro is heading into the last season of his rookie deal and wants new paper.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Five Good Questions with Football Outsiders: Doin’ the new coach bounce? - Daily Norseman
Will Kevin O’Connell make a big difference?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
New Orleans Saints - Canal Street Chronicles
2 players with a lot of questions will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Marcus Mariota earns a little dark horse buzz for Comeback Player of the Year - The Falcoholic
The former top pick is hoping Atlanta can be a fruitful new home.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 48 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
What the Kyle Rudolph signing means for the Bucs - Bucs Nation
What implications does the signing of Rudolph have for the Buccaneers?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
“Trey Lance is our quarterback,” 49ers official tells ESPN reporter - Niners Nation
"What else do I need to say?"
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Kyler Murray Contract: Numbers and Interpretations - Revenge of the Birds
Inside the Contract Numbers:
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Report: Seattle Seahawks want to get DK Metcalf paid - Field Gulls
In what is certain to be a week that is absolutely jam packed with news for the Seattle Seahawks, Monday has started off on the right foot for Hawks fans. Specifically, following an offseason of...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Top-20 Rams of 2022: Dominance is dominance, stop doubting Cooper Kupp - Turf Show Times
Is it fair the the NFL Offensive Player of the Year isn’t the top-ranked player on this list?
