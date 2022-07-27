Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Not using coordinators is nothing new for Bill Belichick’s Patriots - Pats Pulpit

New England has not named any coordinators outside of special teams.





Year Two: How will Robert Saleh’s second season compare to those who went before? - Gang Green Nation

We recently looked ahead to how Zach Wilson’s 2022 season might play out, based on how other quarterbacks in Jets history have fared in their second season.





90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: RB Zack Moss - Buffalo Rumblings

From timeshare to potential inactive, Moss’s stock has tumbled of late

AFC NORTH:

Ravens sign RB Corey Clement - Baltimore Beatdown

The Baltimore Ravens have added another running back, this time signing Corey Clement, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz’s report on Monday evening.





The Steelers defense will allow less than 20 points per game this year - Behind the Steel Curtain

In the "30 Scenarios in 30 Days" series, we break down situations which could take place for the Steelers in 2022.





Bengals news: La’el Collins injury update - Cincy Jungle

Collins is expected to be ready for the regular season.





The worst position group on the Browns? Try defensive tackle - Dawgs By Nature

Lack of veteran presence is a major issue

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Rookie WR John Metchie III Diagnosed With Leukemia - Battle Red Blog

Unfortunate news out of Houston today.





Ryan Tannehill Ranked as a ‘Tier 3’ quarterback, placed behind Jimmy Garoppolo - Music City Miracles

Mike Sando of The Athletic just released his annual quarterback tiers piece. This marks the ninth consecutive year, making this piece particularly notable and consistent. Tennessee Titans starting...





Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson avoids PUP list to start training camp - Big Cat Country

With the Jacksonville Jaguars beginning training camp practices for the 2022 season on Monday, head coach Doug Pederson said the team would not be placing any players on the physically unable to...





Colts Work Out a Quartet of Wide Receivers Before Training Camp - Stampede Blue

According to PFN365’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts worked out a quartet of wide receivers on Monday ahead of training camp: Isaiah Ford, John Hurst, Ishmael Hyman, and Tyson Morris.

AFC WEST:

Which offensive players are set to have big season with Russell Wilson? - Mile High Report

Russell Wilson loves going deep and the Denver Broncos have one wide receiver who excels at catching the deep ball.





A deep dive into the Justin Herbert vs Joe Burrow debate - Bolts From The Blue

About a week ago, I read this BFTB article: Justin Herbert ranked as 7th-best QB in the NFL by execs, coaches, and scouts, which was in reaction to this ESPN article: Ranking the NFL's top 10...





Raiders training camp: Running back preview - Silver And Black Pride

Training camp, preseason will settle pecking order and give insight on Vegas’ approach at the position in 2022





Chiefs Orlando Brown Jr. skips veteran report day - Arrowhead Pride

NFL Network confirmed Brown won’t be in St. Joseph Monday night.

NFC EAST:

Film analysis: Is Adoree’ Jackson a true No.1 cornerback? - Big Blue View

What does last season say about Jackson’s ability to be the Giants’ top cornerback?





Jeff Lurie has spoiled generations of Eagles fans - Bleeding Green Nation

The Miami Dolphins will wear a 50th-year commemorative patch on their jerseys this season.

The Eagles won’t.

That’s because 50 years ago, the undefeated Dolphins, arguably the greatest team in...





Report: Cowboys have “no interest” in signing free agent Anthony Barr - Blogging The Boys

It seems like the Cowboys will pass on this one.





A deep dive on the 2022 Washington Commanders with Football Outsiders - Hogs Haven

Writer Rivers McCown answers questions about the Commanders, along with excerpts from the Football Outsiders 2022 Almanac

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay ‘likely’ to host NFL Draft in 2025 or 2027, per Mark Murphy - Acme Packing Company

The wait may finally come to an end in a few years.





Lions DC Aaron Glenn expects Jeff Okudah to play all 17 games in 2022 - Pride Of Detroit

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn told Adam Schefter that the expectation is for Jeff Okudah to play in all 17 games this season.





Chicago Bears libnebacker Roquan Smith to holdout from training camp - Windy City Gridiron

The fifth-year pro is heading into the last season of his rookie deal and wants new paper.





Five Good Questions with Football Outsiders: Doin’ the new coach bounce? - Daily Norseman

Will Kevin O’Connell make a big difference?

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

2 players with a lot of questions will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.





Marcus Mariota earns a little dark horse buzz for Comeback Player of the Year - The Falcoholic

The former top pick is hoping Atlanta can be a fruitful new home.





Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 48 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.





What the Kyle Rudolph signing means for the Bucs - Bucs Nation

What implications does the signing of Rudolph have for the Buccaneers?

NFC WEST:

“Trey Lance is our quarterback,” 49ers official tells ESPN reporter - Niners Nation

"What else do I need to say?"





Kyler Murray Contract: Numbers and Interpretations - Revenge of the Birds

Inside the Contract Numbers:





Report: Seattle Seahawks want to get DK Metcalf paid - Field Gulls

In what is certain to be a week that is absolutely jam packed with news for the Seattle Seahawks, Monday has started off on the right foot for Hawks fans. Specifically, following an offseason of...





Top-20 Rams of 2022: Dominance is dominance, stop doubting Cooper Kupp - Turf Show Times

Is it fair the the NFL Offensive Player of the Year isn’t the top-ranked player on this list?