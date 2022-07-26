Dolphins sign veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver unit was already the Mariana Trench of positional depth charts, and it just got even deeper. The team is signing veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu, per Sanu’s agent Mike McCartney.

Sanu, 32, reunites with new head coach Mike McDaniel and wide receivers coach Wes Welker, both of whom coached the third-round pick out of Rutgers during his time with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 and 2021. Sanu played in seven games for the 49ers in 2020, starting four and accumulating 16 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown before being released and moving onto the Detroit Lions, where appeared in three games. Sanu re-joined San Francisco during free agency during the 2021 offseason and appeared in eight games for the team, hauling in 15 receptions for 177 yards.

Sanu’s most productive years in the NFL came during the 2016-2018 seasons, where he played second fiddle to Julio Jones as a member of the then-high flying Atlanta Falcons. During those three seasons, Sanu amassed 192 receptions for 2,194 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The 10-year veteran joins a loaded Dolphins wide receiver room and will compete for one of the last available spots on the depth chart. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, and rookie fourth-round draft pick Erik Ezukanma are virtual roster locks, while Lynn Bowden Jr., Preston Williams, Trent Sherfield, River Cracraft, Cody Core, DeVonte Dedmon, and Braylon Sanders will look to impress Miami’s new coaching staff en route to a roster spot.

This article was written by Staff Writer, Justin Hier. You can find Justin on Twitter @HierJustin.