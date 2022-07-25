Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert is medically cleared and ready to go!

On the eve of Miami Dolphins training camp, running back Raheem Mostert took to Twitter to inform the world that he is medically cleared and ready to start his second stint with the Miami Dolphins.

GM everyone! Wanted to give you all an update…

Yah Boy is CLEARED!!! It’s go time!! — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) July 25, 2022

Mostert played for the Dolphins — briefly — back in 2015 and, after bouncing around from team to team, landed in San Francisco, where he rejuvenated his career under Kyle Shanahan and Mike McDaniel.

Here’s what Mostert said about his brief stint with the Dolphins.

“When I first got to the Dolphins, it was my first ever opportunity on actually making a play in the NFL that actually counted...When I first got here, it was an unbelievable moment for me. Being able to go out there, I was a special teamer at heart. I just had to work my way up the totem pole. At the time, we had Lamar (Miller), we had Jay Ajayi, we had Damien Williams and I’m forgetting another back. I didn’t have the training camp under me to have the coaches know who I was and everything like that. Being able to come in and try to provide a different type of aspect in special teams and go out there and try to produce at a high level was very important to me just like it is still to this day.... It’s just crazy how full circle it can be. I always believed in myself and one of the things that I’ve always told myself was don’t ever burn those bridges because those same bridges can lead you to a full circle in a completely different path. I just try to put that in my mind and put that in my toolbox. When it comes to the football aspect, that’s what I also use as well. Like I said, now I’m in this position to where I can be the running back of the Miami Dolphins and go out there and produce at a high level like I’ve always been doing. It takes a lot throughout the years and you just gain that knowledge. It’s definitely worth it.”

During his six seasons with the 49ers, Mostert carried the ball 284 times for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns. Injuries have unfortunately played an important factor in his career, but with a fresh new start in Miami — reunited with head coach Mike McDaniel — never say never.

And let’s not forget, he is the fastest player in all of football.

Mostert signed a one-year deal in the offseason and will now battle with Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, and the rest of Miami’s loaded running back room for snaps. However, the one thing that works in Mostert’s favor is his familiarity with McDaniel’s offense and their prior relationship.

A relationship that led Mostert to Miami. Giving him one more chance to prove he’s one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers. Here’s what Mostert said back in March about reuniting with Mike McDaniel in Miami — or wherever he ended up.

“We had discussions prior to him even being a Dolphin. It was just one of those things like, ‘Hey man, I don’t know where my coaching journey is going to take me but I would love to have you.’ We’ve built that relationship over time and I know that during the free agency, there’s a tampering period that you’re not allowed to talk to coaches at a personal level and one-on-one but I just know that he was trying to do everything in his possible will power to try and get me. I’m blessed and happy that he’s still taking a chance on me and everything like that because at the end of the day, that’s all you really need is that one person to believe in you. The sky is the limit whether you want to believe that or not. Everybody has a journey in life and that’s one of the things that I’ve always believed in was it just takes one person to believe in me. If I can get that one person to believe in me, then let’s ride. Let’s get this show on the road.”

What are your thoughts on Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert? Do you think he can push Chase Edmonds to be the de-facto RB1? What do you think this means for the rest of Miami’s running backs? Let us know in the comments section below!