Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert is ready to race the entire NFL to prove he’s the fastest in the universe

Ratings for Madden 23 have been dropping all week long, and while several of Miami’s players have been defined as speed demons, one player isn’t happy with where he ranks among the league’s fastest.

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert took to Twitter late Saturday Night to remind the world that he’s still alive and that he would be willing to race every player rated above him — including teammates Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle — to prove he’s the fastest.

Not even in the top 10? Sheesh I would like to race everyone on this list. https://t.co/crL7tGHH7n — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) July 24, 2022

This comes as no surprise, considering Tyreek Hill has been teasing a race with his teammates since arriving in Miami. Here’s what Hill said earlier in the offseason about needing to prove everywhere he goes that he is the fastest.

Wherever I go, the ‘Cheetah,’ he’s always got to prove he’s the fastest on the team no matter what. I mean that.”

According to Next Gen Stats, Mostert is technically the fastest timed ball carrier, reaching speeds north of 23 MPH in the open field. Reaffirming Mostert’s belief that his speed rating in Madden needs to be tweaked.

But let’s not forget Jaylen Waddle. And I’m sure guys like Lynn Bowden, Noah Igbinoghene, and a few others will want to test their speed against the elite. All I hope is that once the race happens, we can crown the champion and move on because the focus should now be on the other 31 teams and how they can contain Miami’s high-octane offense.

Veterans report on Tuesday, officially kicking off the Miami Dolphins' first training camp under new head coach Mike McDaniel.