Madden NFL 23: The internet was upset that Dolphins’ CB Xavien Howard wasn’t a top-10 cornerback in Madden 23

EA Sports released their Madden NFL 23 ratings for the cornerback position yesterday afternoon, and to say Dolphins fans were a bit upset with Xavien Howard’s rating, would be an understatement.

Truth is, I got a bit upset when EA released their top-10 safety ratings on Wednesday, and I saw Jevon Holland wasn’t in the top-10. I needed to remind myself a few times that these things didn’t matter. But when you take a closer look at the ratings that do matter — change of direction, coverage, ball skills, etc..— it wasn’t as bad as it seemed on the surface.

I thought that would be the case when taking a closer at Xavien Howard’s ratings, but low and behold, I was wrong. Not only is he rated a lowly 89-overall, but according to the developers, he’s not even a top-10 cornerback in the game. Additionally, he’s not even rated one of the best man-to-man corners in the game — which anyone who has ever watched X play football knows he’s #elite on an island.

But don’t take my word for it or watch the amazing video I put together; here’s how Pro Football Focus has graded Xavien Howard over the years.

Dolphins Fans were big-time #mad, and rightfully so.

It's just pure laziness at this point pic.twitter.com/fMrnIMmEW0 — Steven Balder (@Shteeeven13) July 21, 2022

Byron should be a 93 and ❌ a 99. Trill at a 62?? Wtf!?!? The media hate for the Dolphins continues! #FinsUp — Carl Klinger (@carlk1972) July 21, 2022

X constantly gets shafted by Madden. I mean, come on!!! Ridiculous. Only 90 speed too?? — Andy Caulton (@andozer) July 21, 2022

That is ridiculous @Iamxavienhoward got robbed easily top 3 db in the league @EASPORTS you guys need to stop hating — Jordan Murray (@jojo341532) July 21, 2022

Correct me if im wrong but we can play Cover Zero cause Xavien the best in the business at Man to Man? So where tf is X? — Veinhype (@veinhype) July 21, 2022

It wasn’t only Dolphins fans that were #mad. Several former players spoke up about Howard’s less-than-stellar rating, with many suggesting Howard be rated — at a minimum — in the mid-90s. Here’s what Darius Butler and Casey Hayward had to say about Howard’s rating.

Current and former players speak out about Xavien Howard’s poor Madden 23 rating.

Wow no X these ppl trippin man should be a 95 — Casey Hayward (@show_case29) July 21, 2022

Former New York Giants defensive back Will Blackmon was also very upset.

This is really getting out of hand.



No @Iamxavienhoward on here is crazy. 94 overall minimum https://t.co/8liman70aG — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) July 21, 2022

Add Philadelphia Eagles’ cornerback Darius Slay to the list of players upset with X’s rating.

Right bra should be 90+ easily.. top 3 CB for the last 3yrs https://t.co/ICMuN8svjM — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 21, 2022

I know I’m always the first one to say I don’t care about these ratings. But clearly, I care about these things, especially when one of the best cornerbacks in the sport gets disrespected by the developers.

What are your thoughts on Madden 23 giving Xavien Howard an 89 overall rating? Where does he rank in your top-10 cornerbacks' list? is there any reason why he shouldn’t be a 99 overall and the greatest cornerback in the history of the world? What will Tua Tagovailoa’s rating be today? Let us know in the comments section below!