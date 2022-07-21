PHINSIDER RADIO: What should we expect from Miami’s rookies in 2022?

All offseason long, Jake and I have been showcasing some of the Miami Dolphins' most-intriguing players heading into the 2022 NFL season. But don’t worry if you missed an episode, here’s a rundown of each chapter. (Click the link to play)

In the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show, Jake and I dive into the Miami Dolphins 2022 NFL Draft class and list some undrafted acorns to keep an eye on as SCHOOL IS OFFICIALLY IN SESSION for these young players.

Which Miami Dolphins rookie will play the most snaps this season?

Will Channing Tindall be a starting linebacker by the end of the season, or will he be a situational role player this upcoming season?

Is Erik Ezukanma the next great Dolphins’ wide receiver? How will his role look in Miami’s crowded wide receiver room this upcoming season? How much will his route-running improve under Wes Welker?

Can Cameron Goode show enough good in camp to stick on Miami’s 53-man roster? Or is he destined for the practice squad?



Speaking of the practice squad, is there any chance the Dolphins will keep 25-year-old QB Skylar Thompson on the active roster? Or is he destined for the practice squad in year one?

Lastly, we discuss Miami’s hefty undrafted free agent class. We look at some of the guaranteed money they handed out and project how some of our favorite acorns could make the roster/practice squad.

All of this and more, in the latest episode of Phinsider Radios: NURSERY BOOK CLUB!

