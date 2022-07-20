Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton, and a brief history of skinny NFL wide receivers - Pats Pulpit

After everyone has spent months freaking out about whether 2nd-rounder Tyquan Thornton can succeed in the NFL, let’s look at a few guys that did.





Year Two: How will Zach Wilson’s second season compare with those who went before? - Gang Green Nation

The central figure in the success or otherwise of the Jets’ offense over the next few years is certain to be Zach Wilson. The quarterback enters his second season after a rocky first year which saw...





2021 Worst Buffalo Bills values: No. 1—P Matt Haack - Buffalo Rumblings

One of Beane’s misses

AFC NORTH:

J.K. Dobbins responds to report about not being ready for Week 1 - Baltimore Beatdown

While speaking on NFL Now, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is not expected to be ready for Week 1 of the 2022 season.





The Steelers will play a meaningful game in Week 18 of 2022 - Behind the Steel Curtain

In the "30 Scenarios in 30 Days" series, we break down situations which could take place for the Steelers in 2022.





Bengals have regained trust from fans - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals had a major trust issues from their own fans, but it has taken a dramatic swing recently.





Cleveland Browns: What’s up with Perrion Winfrey’s contract? - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland’s fourth-round draft pick is the only one of the team’s nine selections who has still not signed.

AFC SOUTH:

One Question For Each Division - Battle Red Blog

How will each division play out in 2022?





Study Finds Titans Receivers Ranked 32nd In Separation Gained - Music City Miracles

A new study found the Tennessee Titans wide receivers ranked dead last (32nd) in separation gained last season.





Sports Illustrated lays out “reasonable expectations” for Trevor Lawrence - Big Cat Country

It’s tough to set expectations for a quarterback billed as a “generational” quarterback. It’s even tougher to set reasonable expectations for that quarterback, too.





Colts Jonathan Taylor Surprisingly Ranked Just the NFL’s 2nd Best Running Back by ESPN - Stampede Blue

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is the league’s 2nd best running back via a poll of more than fifty voters (including league execs, coaches, and...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos Training Camp positional preview: Quarterbacks - Mile High Report

With Russell Wilson at the helm of the most important position in football, the quarterback room in Denver feels the most stable it has since Peyton Manning.





Chargers News: Samuel Jr. named to - Bolts From The Blue

After two concussion derailed his promising rookie season, "Zont" is ready for another opportunity to live up to the family name.





Raiders News: Richie Incognito retires - Silver And Black Pride

Hangs ‘em up with the Silver and Black





Report: Chiefs’ Orlando Brown contract offer was essentially less than was reported - Arrowhead Pride

New information says that the offer wasn’t really that close to the money being paid to the NFL’s top left tackles.

NFC EAST:

Kadarius Toney: Breakout season coming for Giants’ second-year WR? - Big Blue View

Toney is coming off confusing, less than satisfying, rookie year





All eyes on Jalen Hurts - Bleeding Green Nation

Eagles training camp position preview: QB.





Cowboys can finish with the highest winning % in NFL history after 2022 - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys can once again re-gain the top spot, but they need a help from a familiar foe.





Commanders 2022 UDFA spotlight: QB Cole Kelley, SE Louisiana / Arkansas - Hogs Haven

After passing for over 5,000 yards and 44 TDs last season, 6’7" rookie QB Cole Kelley tries to find a home in Washington’s rather crowded quarterback room.

NFC NORTH:

Anatomy of play: How and why the Packers audible from the run to the pass - Acme Packing Company

In today’s play breakdown, we look at the way the Packers under Matt LaFleur signal their audibles from run to pass at the line of scrimmage.





Why Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions love ‘Same Old Lions’ mantra - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions are turning one of the more toxic sayings in Detroit sports and turning it into a positive.





Chicago Bears 2022 Position Battles: Tight end depth had a total makeover - Windy City Gridiron

In this 11-part training camp preview we’ll go position by position examining the players on the Chicago Bears 90-man roster, with today’s focus on the tight ends.





Leber: Mike Zimmer, Kirk Cousins didn’t like each other very much - Daily Norseman

Oh?

NFC SOUTH:

Why the Saints could hoist the Lombardi trophy, Part V: Front Seven - Canal Street Chronicles

It should be another great year in the trenches, but better.





Kyle Pitts revealed to be 6th-highest rated tight end in Madden 23 - The Falcoholic

Following a near historic rookie season, Pitts gets snubbed outside of the top five at his position.





Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 55 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.





Bucs Tom Brady doesn’t rule out playing beyond 2022 - Bucs Nation

The hype machine is in full effect

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Has John Lynch done enough to be recognized as a top-5 GM? - Niners Nation

The roster has talent everywhere





Rodney Hudson will return to the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals were facing some decisions and maybe they still are.

However, if the report from Ian Rapoport is true, they don’t have to worry about the immediate future of the center...





How close Seahawks are to having least expensive offensive line in NFL - Field Gulls

Two decades ago the Seattle Seahawks had an offensive line that football guys dreamed of. The left side of the line included a pair of future Hall of Famers in Walter Jones and Steve Hutchinson,...





Rams’ DT Bobby Brown suspended for 6 games, when will he return? - Turf Show Times

A promising young defensive lineman has been suspended