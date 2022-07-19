Madden NFL 23: Player Ratings for Dolphins’ linebackers and defensive ends revealed

Yesterday, EA Sports released their Madden 23 player ratings for the wide receiver and tight end positions, and several of Miami’s pass-catchers appeared among the top 10 in several key categories.

Madden NFL 23’s EDGE ratings (linebackers and defensive ends) were revealed earlier today. And the first Miami Dolphins player to appear in the top-10 in any pass-rushing category was Melvin Ingram — who possesses a top-10 finesse rating in this year’s game (90).

But that might’ve been the only #good that came from today’s ratings as several of Miami’s linebackers and defensive ends were criminally underrated. For starters, Melvin Ingram is the highest-rated pass-rusher with an 84 overall rating. That’s higher than Emmanuel Ogbah (83) and Jaelan Phillips (76), which to me doesn’t seem right — at least not Ogbah.

Andrew Van Ginkel is a 77, which seems fair, but most of Miami’s pass-rushers are rated low.

.@miamidolphins EDGE ratings for #madden23.



melvin ingram: 84

emmaneul ogbah: 83

AVG: 77

jaelan phillips: 76

brennan scarlett: 71

sam eguavoen: 70

adam butler: 69

porter gustin: 65

cameron goode: 63

darius hodge: 61 pic.twitter.com/hIMi6Sw3Gg — josh houtz (@houtz) July 19, 2022

EA also released the player ratings for middle linebackers today, and despite some overalls that weren’t too kind to the unit, Channing Tindall’s speed (91) should be a breath of fresh air for those of us that like to user-control the MLB position.

However, Jerome Baker only being rated a 79 overall seems a bit low, and Elandon Roberts should probably be rated a few spots higher. Still, again, these ratings will increase as the season progresses, so it isn’t all doom and gloom.

linebackers were also released today, apparently. #finsup



jerome baker: 79

elandon roberts: 70

channing tindall: 68

duke riley: 66

calvin munson: 59 https://t.co/yvvxUN51wT pic.twitter.com/ZIwUEssCdI — josh houtz (@houtz) July 19, 2022

In the end, Madden ratings really don’t mean all that much. But to the players and some fans, it is everything. I’ve played a lot of Madden throughout my life, and I can confidently say this is the most-electrifying Dolphins team I have ever played with.

EA Sports Madden 23 releases on August 17th.

What are your thoughts on the Dolphins’ EDGE player ratings for Madden 23? Who is too high? Who is too low? Which players are you most excited to use in this year’s game? Let us know in the comments section below!!!