Should the Miami Dolphins unveil an alternate helmet for the 2022 season?

With the National Football League dropping their antiquated helmet rule regarding each team only being able to use one color for their lids, many teams across the league have already introduced “alternate” helmet styles for the upcoming season.

Today, the Carolina Panthers unveiled a black helmet to be worn with their all black uniforms. Last week, the Cincinnati Bengals dropped their newest helmet, a “white Bengal” variation. The New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and others have all recently done the same, exciting their fanbases in the process.

Yet, the Miami Dolphins have remained quiet on the alternate helmet front. Now, when they roll out their throwback uniforms a handful of times each season, it’s hard to find another team in the NFL that looks quite as slick as the Dolphins do. However, with all of the new helmets being introduced as the dog days of summer drag on, us Dolphins fans are feeling little tinges of jealousy. We want something new too!

So, if the Fins were to unveil a new helmet/jersey combination, what would you like to see the players wearing when they take the field later this year? Let’s take a look at some options in no particular order.

1. All Orange

It has been awhile since the Miami Dolphins brought out the “creamsicle” jerseys, and I’d say that’s for a good reason. I, for one, hate these uniforms. They are an eyesore for most Dolphins fans. Could an alternate orange helmet help spruce them up? Possibly, but I think there are better options out there.

2. Miami Vice

Ultimate Effects brings us this sweet Miami Vice concept featuring pink numbers, electric light blue accents and a “sunless” logo on the black helmets that would accompany this new jersey design. I love the look of these jerseys and helmets, however, would this much black on a jersey in the South Florida heat actually be a detriment to the team on those hot and sunny gamedays? The Dolphins would definitely have to only break these out for night games to combat those effects.

3. Miami Ice

This alternate helmet design is available for purchase through various merchandising outlets. The helmet stays white, yet the aqua turns into more of a neon blue, while all traces of orange are gone and replaced with jet-black accents. I’d love to see a jersey concept that goes along with this helmet, however judging by how crisp and clean the lid looks, I would imagine the full uniform set would look just as nice.

___

These are just a few options that are already out there regarding new Miami Dolphins helmets and uniforms. Many more examples exist and can be found with a simple Google search. As of yet, there has been no indication that the Dolphins will unveil an alternate helmet or jersey for the 2022 season, as their throwback uniforms remain wildly popular with the fanbase. However, another variant could mean big bucks for the team in the form of merchandise sales galore. And as we know, money talks, so that definitely cannot be ruled out.

___

If you could design a new helmet/uniform combination for the Miami Dolphins, would you pick from the options above, or would you go with something completely different? How would your helmet/jerseys look? Or do you think the Miami Dolphins should stick with what they’re rocking with now? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up!