Madden 23 Player Ratings | A look at the Miami Dolphins WR/TE ratings in Madden 23

EA Sports revealed their Madden 23 player ratings for the wide receiver and tight end positions earlier today, and as you can expect, the internet is going wild.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one of the best receivers in the game — top-3, to be exact. His 97-overall rating is only behind Davante Adams (99) and Cooper Kupp (98) as the best in the game. But what separates Hill from the pack is his elite speed (99). Hill is also the best deep-route runner in the game, with a 96 rating.

Jaylen Waddle is the second-highest-rated receiver on the team with an 84-overall. Of course, Dolphins fans are upset by this but considering he’s headed into his second season and the team at EA updates these things every week, I don’t have a problem with it. Waddle also possesses #elite speed like Hill (94), making this one-two punch one of the most deadly in Madden history.

Other wide receiver ratings include — Cedrick Wilson (75), Preston Williams (72), Lynn Bowden (70), Trent Sherfield (68), Cody Core (67), Erik Ezukanma (66), and River Cracraft (65).

Tight ends were also released today, and Mike Gesicki was named one of the top players at his position. His 86-overall seems fairly accurate, but it’s his speed that has fans wondering, “whhhaaaatttt?!?!”

Durham Smythe’s rating seems like an insult for how well-rounded his game is. Though I love how there is still no official long snapper rating, Blake Ferguson is a lowly 27-overall in this year’s game.

Blake listed as a TE is a win. Disregard the number https://t.co/nn1Tat6Vf6 — Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) July 18, 2022

In the end, Madden ratings really don’t mean all that much. But to the players and some fans, it is everything. I’ve played a lot of Madden throughout my life, and I can confidently say this is the most-electrifying Dolphins team I have ever played with.

EA Sports Madden 23 releases on August 17th.

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins wide receiver and tight end ratings in Madden 23? Who is too high? Who is too low? How deadly is this speedy offense going to be? Let us know in the comments section below!