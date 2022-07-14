Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa organizes offseason workouts with Fins teammates

The Miami Dolphins will resume their offseason schedule on Tuesday, July 19th when the club’s rookies report for training camp. However, that doesn’t mean that all Dolphins players are in rest and relaxation mode.

Recently, via videos circulating on Twitter, Miami Dolphins QB, Tua Tagovailoa, was seen working on-field with various Dolphins players, including new additions Cedrick Wilson and Chase Edmonds, and 2nd year wide-receiver, Jaylen Waddle, among others.

There is no substitute for attentive repetition #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/r8eaFD0Aa6 — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) July 13, 2022

In the past, some have unfairly criticized Tua Tagovailoa’s work ethic, citing his affinity for golf, BBQs, playing the ukulele (?), etc., as reasons for why he cannot possibly be the quarterback of the future Miami has been searching for since Dan Marino retired more than twenty years ago.

However, this offseason, Tua Tagovailoa has taken more of a leadership role while getting his teammates together to go over Mike McDaniel’s playbook which will feature plenty of new plays for the Miami Dolphins’ offense. In addition to his recent workout with Edmonds, Wilson, Waddle, Bowden and Lovett, Tagovailoa has been captured on camera throwing passes to All-Pro WR, Tyreek Hill, as the speedster works on timing with his new QB.

This upcoming season is a very important one for Tua Tagovailoa, and he seems to be recognizing and embracing the challenge. With a vastly improved skill-position unit at his disposal, and a couple of new pieces on the offensive line in Terron Armstead and Connor Williams, a big jump in production is expected for the 3rd year QB.

Are you encouraged by Tua Tagovailoa’s willingness to organize offseason workouts with his teammates? Do you think this will help speed up the chemistry building process between he and his new receivers and running backs? What are your expectations for Tua heading into his third season? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13. Fins up!