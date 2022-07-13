PHINSIDER RADIO | Can Hunter Long ‘raise the bar’ in 2022 and become the next great Dolphins Tight End?

After a short break, Jake and Josh are back with another chapter of their award-winning NURSERY book club, Phinsider Radio, showcasing Miami Dolphins Tight End Hunter Long.

PHINSIDER RADIO | Nursery Book Club Chapter 5: Hunter Long

ICYMI: The First Four Chapters

To start the podcast, I ambush Jake with a question regarding my #SFB12 Fantasy Football Team: Who should I draft next?

Las Vegas Raiders, wide receiver. Davante Adams

or

Miami Dolphins, quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa (2 QB League)?

[Spoiler alert: I got both!]

Next, we discuss the man of the hour— Hunter Long, aka Vincent Adultman.

What made Hunter Long such a coveted player in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Should general manager Chris Grier blame this pick on Brian Flores if he doesn’t pan out?

What must Long do in his sophomore season to ‘raise the bar’ and take the next step?

How can he make an impact in 2022?

Will his role differentiate from years prior?

Can he beat out veteran tight ends Adam Shaheen and Durham Smythe for more playing time? What about Mike Gesicki?

Lastly, we dive into his college film, discuss the importance of new TE coach Jon Embree, and give our final thoughts on Miami’s young tight end. All this and so much more in the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show!

Can he ever become the tight end the Dolphins thought he would be when they drafted him with the 81st overall pick a season ago? How will Mike McDaniel draw up plays for this LOADED Miami Dolphins offense? How much will Jon Embree’s presence elevate Hunter Long’s game and the entire TE room? Is Long the second coming of George Kittle?

