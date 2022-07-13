Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Fans project Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne among Patriots’ leading receivers - Pats Pulpit
The latest Reacts results are here.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Looking back on times when the Jets narrowly missed the playoffs - Gang Green Nation
We recently attempted to rank each of the times the Jets made the postseason since the merger in terms of how exciting and memorable it was. However, more often than not, the Jets have failed to...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills training camp preview, 2022: Tight ends - Buffalo Rumblings
With a new play caller, the tight end group could be more impactful than ever in Buffalo
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
5 possible preseason trade candidates for the Ravens - Baltimore Beatdown
Who could be traded during training camp or preseason?
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers announce Acrisure Stadium as the new name of their home venue - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers have played their last game at a stadium under the name of Heinz Field
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
NFL QB Rankings 2022: Is Bengals’ Joe Burrow already a top-5 QB? - Cincy Jungle
You’ll be shocked to learn the NFL is very high on Burrow. How high should they be?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
KR Jakeem Grant: Mighty Mouse is in the house - Dawgs By Nature
Improved special teams was a huge focus for this year’s roster
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
The Value of Things: Bang for Your Buck— QB Edition - Battle Red Blog
Are the top ten paid quarterbacks really the ten best?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill doesn’t crack ESPN’s positional rankings - Music City Miracles
ESPN recently surveyed more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to help them stack the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from edge rusher to interior offensive lineman....
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
3 Jaguars that need to take a big leap in 2022 - Big Cat Country
These Jaguars players will be heavily counted on during the 2022 season.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
ESPN Ranks Colts’ Darius Leonard as NFL’s Best Inside Linebacker for 2022 - Stampede Blue
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, viewed by many as one of the best players at his respective position, was named the NFL’s top-ranked inside linebacker by ESPN ahead of the 2022...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Condoleezza Rice added as minority owner of Denver Broncos - Mile High Report
Condoleezza Rice has joined the Walton-Penner ownership group as a minority owner of the Denver Broncos.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers Odds: Herbert tops all QBs in odds to lead NFL in passing yards - Bolts From The Blue
Is another 5,000-yard season in the cards for the third-year passer?
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: 3 questions with Derek Carr - Silver And Black Pride
The Raiders’ QB talks Adams, AFC West and a special friendship
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Let’s Argue: the Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII - Arrowhead Pride
Mark Gunnels takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Former Giants coach Freddie Kitchens on Daniel Jones’ injuries and future - Big Blue View
Kitchens weighs in on Daniel Jones and his potential future with the Giants
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Derrick Gunn says the Eagles are “not very comfortable right now” with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback - Bleeding Green Nation
Philadelphia’s QB has much to prove ... to those both inside and outside the organization.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Dallas Cowboys fans need to temper expectations for Trevon Diggs - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys corner had what one would call an outlier year.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Commanders 2022 UDFA spotlight: CB Josh Drayden and CB Nijuel Hill - Hogs Haven
A pair of unheralded cornerbacks trying to break into the NFL
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers 2022 Roster Preview: Changing of the guard at QB waits at least one more year - Acme Packing Company
We begin our position-by-position breakdown of the Packers’ roster with — who else? — the quarterbacks.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
2022 Detroit Lions roster preview: Amon-Ra St. Brown is just scratching the surface - Pride Of Detroit
Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown took his game to the next level in the final six games of the 2021 season, but there are strong indicators that he can elevate his game even further.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
10 Most Important Bears of 2022: #1 Justin Fields - Windy City Gridiron
For the 14th straight year I’m bringing you who I believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season and topping this year’s list is quarterback Justin Fields.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Hey, let’s talk about Kirk Cousins some more! - Daily Norseman
Because that’s what I did with the folks from Sportsnaut
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Career retrospective Sean Payton’s legacy success failure - Canal Street Chronicles
Recent fan discussions have been made around Sean Payton’s success or failures but what do the numbers say?
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The Falcons aren’t a great team yet, but do they have the worst roster in the NFL? - The Falcoholic
CBS Sports thinks so, but we don’t.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
NFC South notebook: The Panthers finally acquire Baker - Cat Scratch Reader
The biggest NFC South headlines from SB Nation blogs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers veterans who need a good training camp - Bucs Nation
As summer competitions approach, which incumbent Bucs might be at risk of being cut?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers News: What happens next with Jimmy Garoppolo? - Niners Nation
Will the 49ers find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo or end up cutting him?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Could holes in the middle sink the Cardinals’ ship this season? - Revenge of the Birds
If you look at the Cardinals’ current depth chart, you might notice a hole right in the middle of each of our lines. Should the Cardinals be concerned about the center and DT positions?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
No, the Seattle Seahawks aren’t trading for QB Gardner Minshew - Field Gulls
As the Seattle Seahawks get set to open training camp without nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson for the first time since 2011, plenty of questions remain surrounding the roster,...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Did Rams make a mistake in giving raises to Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp? - Turf Show Times
LA may have overestimated the willingness of other stars to play for less money than they have to
