Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Fans project Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne among Patriots’ leading receivers - Pats Pulpit

The latest Reacts results are here.





Looking back on times when the Jets narrowly missed the playoffs - Gang Green Nation

We recently attempted to rank each of the times the Jets made the postseason since the merger in terms of how exciting and memorable it was. However, more often than not, the Jets have failed to...





Buffalo Bills training camp preview, 2022: Tight ends - Buffalo Rumblings

With a new play caller, the tight end group could be more impactful than ever in Buffalo

AFC NORTH:

5 possible preseason trade candidates for the Ravens - Baltimore Beatdown

Who could be traded during training camp or preseason?





Steelers announce Acrisure Stadium as the new name of their home venue - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers have played their last game at a stadium under the name of Heinz Field





NFL QB Rankings 2022: Is Bengals’ Joe Burrow already a top-5 QB? - Cincy Jungle

You'll be shocked to learn the NFL is very high on Burrow. How high should they be?





KR Jakeem Grant: Mighty Mouse is in the house - Dawgs By Nature

Improved special teams was a huge focus for this year’s roster

AFC SOUTH:

The Value of Things: Bang for Your Buck— QB Edition - Battle Red Blog

Are the top ten paid quarterbacks really the ten best?





Titans QB Ryan Tannehill doesn’t crack ESPN’s positional rankings - Music City Miracles

ESPN recently surveyed more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to help them stack the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from edge rusher to interior offensive lineman....





3 Jaguars that need to take a big leap in 2022 - Big Cat Country

These Jaguars players will be heavily counted on during the 2022 season.





ESPN Ranks Colts’ Darius Leonard as NFL’s Best Inside Linebacker for 2022 - Stampede Blue

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, viewed by many as one of the best players at his respective position, was named the NFL’s top-ranked inside linebacker by ESPN ahead of the 2022...

AFC WEST:

Condoleezza Rice added as minority owner of Denver Broncos - Mile High Report

Condoleezza Rice has joined the Walton-Penner ownership group as a minority owner of the Denver Broncos.





Chargers Odds: Herbert tops all QBs in odds to lead NFL in passing yards - Bolts From The Blue

Is another 5,000-yard season in the cards for the third-year passer?





Raiders news: 3 questions with Derek Carr - Silver And Black Pride

The Raiders' QB talks Adams, AFC West and a special friendship





Let’s Argue: the Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII - Arrowhead Pride

Mark Gunnels takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions.

NFC EAST:

Former Giants coach Freddie Kitchens on Daniel Jones’ injuries and future - Big Blue View

Kitchens weighs in on Daniel Jones and his potential future with the Giants





Derrick Gunn says the Eagles are “not very comfortable right now” with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback - Bleeding Green Nation

Philadelphia's QB has much to prove ... to those both inside and outside the organization.





Dallas Cowboys fans need to temper expectations for Trevon Diggs - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys corner had what one would call an outlier year.





Commanders 2022 UDFA spotlight: CB Josh Drayden and CB Nijuel Hill - Hogs Haven

A pair of unheralded cornerbacks trying to break into the NFL

NFC NORTH:

Packers 2022 Roster Preview: Changing of the guard at QB waits at least one more year - Acme Packing Company

We begin our position-by-position breakdown of the Packers' roster with — who else? — the quarterbacks.





2022 Detroit Lions roster preview: Amon-Ra St. Brown is just scratching the surface - Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown took his game to the next level in the final six games of the 2021 season, but there are strong indicators that he can elevate his game even further.





10 Most Important Bears of 2022: #1 Justin Fields - Windy City Gridiron

For the 14th straight year I'm bringing you who I believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season and topping this year's list is quarterback Justin Fields.





Hey, let’s talk about Kirk Cousins some more! - Daily Norseman

Because that’s what I did with the folks from Sportsnaut

NFC SOUTH:

Career retrospective Sean Payton’s legacy success failure - Canal Street Chronicles

Recent fan discussions have been made around Sean Payton's success or failures but what do the numbers say?





The Falcons aren’t a great team yet, but do they have the worst roster in the NFL? - The Falcoholic

CBS Sports thinks so, but we don't.





NFC South notebook: The Panthers finally acquire Baker - Cat Scratch Reader

The biggest NFC South headlines from SB Nation blogs





Buccaneers veterans who need a good training camp - Bucs Nation

As summer competitions approach, which incumbent Bucs might be at risk of being cut?

NFC WEST:

49ers News: What happens next with Jimmy Garoppolo? - Niners Nation

Will the 49ers find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo or end up cutting him?





Could holes in the middle sink the Cardinals’ ship this season? - Revenge of the Birds

If you look at the Cardinals' current depth chart, you might notice a hole right in the middle of each of our lines. Should the Cardinals be concerned about the center and DT positions?





No, the Seattle Seahawks aren’t trading for QB Gardner Minshew - Field Gulls

As the Seattle Seahawks get set to open training camp without nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson for the first time since 2011, plenty of questions remain surrounding the roster,...





Did Rams make a mistake in giving raises to Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp? - Turf Show Times

LA may have overestimated the willingness of other stars to play for less money than they have to