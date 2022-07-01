Miami Dolphins 2022 fan polls: Running back carries, AFC East results, Tyreek Hill yards

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country.

The Miami Dolphins spent much of the offseason looking to improve their offense. We have taken a look at some of those adjustments, including 62 percent of the fans confident in the offensive line according to our most recent SB Nation Reacts poll. Behind that offensive line, Miami also made big changes to the running backs group. Adding Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, and Sony Michel to incumbent Myles Gaskin seems to give the Dolphins four good options in the backfield. Who will claim the top spot from that group? Our new SB Nation Reacts poll, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook, gives you a chance to answer that question.

This week’s poll has three questions. Who will have the most carries for the Dolphins this year? Where will the Dolphins finish in the AFC East? Over or under 1099.5 receiving yards for Tyreek Hill? Vote below and give us your thoughts in the comments.

