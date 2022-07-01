FILM: A look at the Miami Dolphins 2022 NFL Draft class + way-too-late draft grades and more!

It has been a little over two months since the 2022 NFL Draft took place, and all 32 NFL teams feel much better about their roster today than they did a few weeks ago. The same can be said for the Miami Dolphins. Who, despite not having a 2022 first-round draft pick, had themselves quite the day, landing several critical contributors on days two and three of the draft. Oh, and they also traded for superstar WR Tyreek Hill.

(If you missed my article on Tyreek Hill’s impact and some cool highlights, click HERE.)

Now, without further ado, here is my way-too- early late 2022 NFL Draft report card for YOUR Miami Dolphins.

(P.S. I wrote most of this article back at the beginning of May, so any news we’ve heard from camp did not impact these grades.)

Channing Tindall, Linebacker, Georgia

What I saw on tape:

‘A torpedo,’ sideline-to-sideline linebacker that is probably already the best interior player at his position on the roster. Sure, I like Elandon Roberts. He tackles dudes into dudes, but this is a massive upgrade (IMO). He can drop back in coverage, go stunting on his way to the quarterback —and a game-altering sack—and of course, spy the quarterback. We all expect him to do a lot during those Bills’ games twice a season. I overvalued the linebackers in this Draft class –clearly—but Channing Tindall at 102 is a home run. Lightning McQueen in twisted metal, bay-bay. SPEED Kills. They needed a starting linebacker, and they got one.

DRAFT GRADE | A-

Erik Ezukanma, Wide Receiver, Texas Tech

What I saw on tape:

Many of us thought maybe the Dolphins would draft a wide receiver—and we assumed they would sign a few undrafted acorns—but I admittedly didn’t see WIDE RECEIVER Erik Ezukanma being the pick on day three. After all, there were some interior offensive linemen and even some running backs I may have considered instead. But when you watch the film, you see that Ezukanma is a playmaker with the ball in his hands. Of course, that doesn’t mean he’s Deebo Samuel, but the talent is there. And ironically enough, one of his comps is DeVante Parker—though I’m confident I never saw DVP make defenders look silly in the open field.

Texas Tech used him in various ways, and I truly believe if he can fine-tune his route-running —with the help of Wide receiver coach Wes Welker (also a Red Raider)— Ezukanma may be a pivotal contributor to this offense for years to come.

GRADE | B-

Cameron Goode, EDGE, California | C

What I saw on tape:

You can’t spell “Cameron Wake is Good” without “Cameron Goode.” This is what a Wiseman on Twitter once said. (The Wiseman on Twitter was me) And I’m not here to tell you that Goode is close to the talent Wake was, but let’s not forget Wake was undrafted and passed over repeatedly by several teams.

Like many of Miami’s defensive linemen, Goode defines himself as versatile. He can play with his hand in the dirt or stand up to rush the passer. He’s also pretty good at setting the EDGE and stopping the run. He can do everything #good(e) but nothing #elite. Nevertheless, I can’t help but see the #19 and think maybe, just maybe, the curse could finally be broken.

GRADE | C

Skylar Thompson, Quarterback, Kansas State

What I saw on tape:

I wasn’t so much surprised by the Dolphins drafting a quarterback as I was the 25-year-old Q.B. they inevitably drafted. The truth is, that’s just smart business. However, I was a little surprised they chose Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson with Carson Strong and some other players available. Nevertheless, Thompson is a gamer that impressed Chris Grier and HC Mike McDaniel. He doesn’t have the strongest or most accurate arm, but he has a knack for making plays in big-time moments. He will now battle for a spot on Miami’s 53-man roster, though it is more likely Thompson will begin the season on Miami’s practice squad. That is unless veteran Q.B Teddy Bridgewater is moved to a quarterback-starved team.

GRADE| C-

BONUS:

Wide Receiver, Tyreek Hill

You would be crazy not to count Tyreek Hill into Miami’s 2022 draft class. After all, it was a 2022 first and second-round draft pick—in addition to a few other picks—that ultimately allowed Miami to make a move for Kansas City’s All-Pro wide receiver.

Without Hill, this draft class is somewhere around a B for me. With Hill, this is an A++++++ and exactly how this draft class will be viewed from here on out.

ACORNS, aka Undrafted Free Agents, that I think could stick.

Kellen Deisch, offensive tackle, Arizona State

ZaQuandre White, running back, South Carolina

zaQuandre white propaganda pic.twitter.com/BNcQW6Ougc — josh houtz (@houtz) May 1, 2022



What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 NFL Draft class? Do you agree with these draft grades? Why? Why Not? Which of these prospects will have the best NFL career? Let us know in the comments section below!