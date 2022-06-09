6/9/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER

It was another day of OTAs for the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, which means another opportunity to shower a player with praise due to their positive practice performance from the previous session. Who donned the orange threads this time?

This player may not be the first player you think of when you list off the best players on this Miami Dolphins roster...

New Dolphins wide receiver, River Cracraft earned the honors today! Tyreek Hill and Mike Gesicki missed the last OTA session, and Cracraft reportedly stepped up in their absences - so much so that he was named practice player of the day.

Cracraft becomes the first “under the radar” selection as he’s the only winner who presumably will not play a significant number of snaps for the Miami Dolphins this upcoming season, excluding possible special teams work. He also becomes just the fourth offensive player to win the award, joining Tua Tagovailoa, Robert Hunt and Tyreek Hill as orange jersey award recipients.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland OTA 6 Tyreek Hill OTA 7 Raekwon Davis OTA 8 River Cracraft

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!