Dolphins agree to terms with linebacker Porter Gustin

Today, the Miami Dolphins made a trifecta of roster moves, releasing two defensive players and signing another.

The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Porter Gustin according to the team. The former Cleveland Browns linebacker appeared in 26 games (4 starts) for the Browns, recording 52 tackles (26 solo), two forced fumbles, three tackles for loss, and one sack.

To sign Gustin, Miami had to make a corresponding roster move – or two. Miami waived cornerback Javaris Davis and released veteran defensive end, Daeshon Hall.

