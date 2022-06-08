Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Which goals do the Patriots set for their mandatory minicamp? - Pats Pulpit
New England will hold its three-day camp this week.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold, and Darrelle Revis to Be Inducted into New York Jets Ring of Honor - Gang Green Nation
The Jets have announced three former players will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2022. They are former left tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson, former center Nick Mangold, and former...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: RB Duke Johnson - Buffalo Rumblings
Can the veteran receiving back beat out a younger player for roster space?
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
6 things Ravens fans would want to happen in 2022 - Baltimore Beatdown
What would you want if you could guarantee things for the 2022 season?
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is calm, for now - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is cool and calm right now, but will be ramping up soon enough.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
2022 Bengals Ring of Honor game will be vs Dolphins - Cincy Jungle
Chad Johnson is among this year’s Ring of Honor candidates.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Latest spin: Deshaun Watson offered payouts to settle the original 22 lawsuits - Dawgs By Nature
18 of the women involved had agreed to the settlement
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
The Value of Things: Looking at Overall Offense - Battle Red Blog
How much stronger is the correlation between overall offense and winning?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans officially receive $9.5 million in additional cap space - Music City Miracles
The Tennessee Titans released disappointing wide receiver Julio Jones on March 16th. Titans General Manager Jon Robinson labeled the transaction as a post-June 1 designation. The delay saved the...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Laviska Shenault, Jr. to have bigger role with Jaguars in 2022? - Big Cat Country
Laviska Shenault, Jr. to have bigger role with Jaguars in 2022? - Big Cat Country
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts’ WR Michael Pittman Jr. Wants To Become ‘That Definite No. 1 Receiver Everybody Talks About’ - Stampede Blue
As Michael Pittman Jr. heads into his third season with the Indianapolis Colts, he’s looking to take that next step in becoming the team’s true No. 1 wide receiver.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos bidding war nears conclusion; Rob Walton favored - Mile High Report
There is no winning bid just yet, but all signs are pointing towards Walmart’s Rob Walton as the Denver Broncos next owner.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Justin Herbert named top player in the NFL age 25 or younger - Bolts From The Blue
Rookie All-Pro Rashawn Slater was also named to the list of top young talents.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Free agent Emmanual Sanders could be a fit at receiver - Silver And Black Pride
A veteran presence who can create an impact
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy on a head coaching job: ‘I’ve just got to go get it’ - Arrowhead Pride
The longtime Chiefs assistant was impressed by a new league diversity initiative.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Are Giants planning to put Joshua Ezeudu’s versatility to use in 2022? - Big Blue View
Third-round pick is likely a future guard, but has experience across the offensive line
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles front office changes include no direct Andy Weidl replacement - Bleeding Green Nation
Philadelphia appears to be going with a new structure.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys Dalton Schultz ‘frustrated by state of contract talks’, skip OTAS - Blogging The Boys
A move from Dalton Schultz amid contract negotiations.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Say What You Want About the Re-Brand, but the Commanders New Uniforms are FIRE! - Hogs Haven
When Washington announced the new name, it was met with mixed reaction. Team president Jason Wright has said numerous times that the team wasn’t looking at the "immediate", rather 6-12 months from...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
PFF metric ranks Packers’ Matt LaFleur 6th best coach in NFL - Acme Packing Company
Kliff Kingsbury’s ranking is the most surprising in the league.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
How Ben Johnson hopes to deliver Jared Goff’s best season - Pride Of Detroit
The new Lions offensive coordinator wants to deliver big for his quarterback.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Jaylon Johnson on running with the twos, ‘I don’t see it as a problem’ - Windy City Gridiron
Last week there was a mini-kerfuffle brought up when it was reported that corner Jaylon Johnson, who has started all 28 of the games he’s played in as a member of the Chicago Bears, was starting...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Kirk Cousins appears twice on list of best QBs for each type of throw - Daily Norseman
Not really all THAT surprising
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints WR Jarvis Landry Fits In Right At Home - Canal Street Chronicles
"It’s been a breath of fresh air to be back home"
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons will add to the trenches ahead of training camp - The Falcoholic
The Falcons currently have 13 wide receivers on the roster. We all know they’ll cut that number down to five or six before the regular season begins, but it’s a pretty incredible number, especially...
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Did the Panthers overplay their hand on Baker Mayfield? - Cat Scratch Reader
Panthers brass may have thought they had an easy backup plan when they didn’t
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Do the Tampa Bay Bucs Have a Kicking Competition? - Bucs Nation
An underrated Training Camp battle could be one of the most intriguing ones
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
49ers excuse Jimmy Garoppolo from mandatory minicamp - Niners Nation
The Niners opted to avoid an awkward situation by letting Jimmy Garoppolo stay home.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
The Seattle Seahawks QB competition, and that time Tarvaris Jackson was leading Matt Flynn and Russell Wilson... - Field Gulls
The 2022 NFL offseason is in full sway, and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback competition is starting to heat up, right on cue. And for the first time in a decade, this is a major story worth...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Aaron Donald contract: Rams delay AD retirement with record-sized deal - Turf Show Times
LA will give Aaron Donald $65M in guaranteed money over the next two seasons
