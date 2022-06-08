Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Which goals do the Patriots set for their mandatory minicamp? - Pats Pulpit

New England will hold its three-day camp this week.





D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold, and Darrelle Revis to Be Inducted into New York Jets Ring of Honor - Gang Green Nation

The Jets have announced three former players will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2022. They are former left tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson, former center Nick Mangold, and former...





90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: RB Duke Johnson - Buffalo Rumblings

Can the veteran receiving back beat out a younger player for roster space?

AFC NORTH:

6 things Ravens fans would want to happen in 2022 - Baltimore Beatdown

What would you want if you could guarantee things for the 2022 season?





The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is calm, for now - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is cool and calm right now, but will be ramping up soon enough.





2022 Bengals Ring of Honor game will be vs Dolphins - Cincy Jungle

Chad Johnson is among this year’s Ring of Honor candidates.





Latest spin: Deshaun Watson offered payouts to settle the original 22 lawsuits - Dawgs By Nature

18 of the women involved had agreed to the settlement

AFC SOUTH:

The Value of Things: Looking at Overall Offense - Battle Red Blog

How much stronger is the correlation between overall offense and winning?





Titans officially receive $9.5 million in additional cap space - Music City Miracles

The Tennessee Titans released disappointing wide receiver Julio Jones on March 16th. Titans General Manager Jon Robinson labeled the transaction as a post-June 1 designation. The delay saved the...





Laviska Shenault, Jr. to have bigger role with Jaguars in 2022? - Big Cat Country

Wellhouse Company is proud to help Big Cat Country deliver Keep Choppin’ Wood to your inbox. You can sign up here.





Colts’ WR Michael Pittman Jr. Wants To Become ‘That Definite No. 1 Receiver Everybody Talks About’ - Stampede Blue

As Michael Pittman Jr. heads into his third season with the Indianapolis Colts, he’s looking to take that next step in becoming the team’s true No. 1 wide receiver.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos bidding war nears conclusion; Rob Walton favored - Mile High Report

There is no winning bid just yet, but all signs are pointing towards Walmart’s Rob Walton as the Denver Broncos next owner.





Chargers News: Justin Herbert named top player in the NFL age 25 or younger - Bolts From The Blue

Rookie All-Pro Rashawn Slater was also named to the list of top young talents.





Raiders news: Free agent Emmanual Sanders could be a fit at receiver - Silver And Black Pride

A veteran presence who can create an impact





Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy on a head coaching job: ‘I’ve just got to go get it’ - Arrowhead Pride

The longtime Chiefs assistant was impressed by a new league diversity initiative.

NFC EAST:

Are Giants planning to put Joshua Ezeudu’s versatility to use in 2022? - Big Blue View

Third-round pick is likely a future guard, but has experience across the offensive line





Eagles front office changes include no direct Andy Weidl replacement - Bleeding Green Nation

Philadelphia appears to be going with a new structure.





Cowboys Dalton Schultz ‘frustrated by state of contract talks’, skip OTAS - Blogging The Boys

A move from Dalton Schultz amid contract negotiations.





Say What You Want About the Re-Brand, but the Commanders New Uniforms are FIRE! - Hogs Haven

When Washington announced the new name, it was met with mixed reaction. Team president Jason Wright has said numerous times that the team wasn’t looking at the "immediate", rather 6-12 months from...

NFC NORTH:

PFF metric ranks Packers’ Matt LaFleur 6th best coach in NFL - Acme Packing Company

Kliff Kingsbury’s ranking is the most surprising in the league.





How Ben Johnson hopes to deliver Jared Goff’s best season - Pride Of Detroit

The new Lions offensive coordinator wants to deliver big for his quarterback.





Jaylon Johnson on running with the twos, ‘I don’t see it as a problem’ - Windy City Gridiron

Last week there was a mini-kerfuffle brought up when it was reported that corner Jaylon Johnson, who has started all 28 of the games he’s played in as a member of the Chicago Bears, was starting...





Kirk Cousins appears twice on list of best QBs for each type of throw - Daily Norseman

Not really all THAT surprising

NFC SOUTH:

Saints WR Jarvis Landry Fits In Right At Home - Canal Street Chronicles

"It’s been a breath of fresh air to be back home"





Falcons will add to the trenches ahead of training camp - The Falcoholic

The Falcons currently have 13 wide receivers on the roster. We all know they’ll cut that number down to five or six before the regular season begins, but it’s a pretty incredible number, especially...





Did the Panthers overplay their hand on Baker Mayfield? - Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers brass may have thought they had an easy backup plan when they didn’t





Do the Tampa Bay Bucs Have a Kicking Competition? - Bucs Nation

An underrated Training Camp battle could be one of the most intriguing ones

NFC WEST:

49ers excuse Jimmy Garoppolo from mandatory minicamp - Niners Nation

The Niners opted to avoid an awkward situation by letting Jimmy Garoppolo stay home.





The Seattle Seahawks QB competition, and that time Tarvaris Jackson was leading Matt Flynn and Russell Wilson... - Field Gulls

The 2022 NFL offseason is in full sway, and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback competition is starting to heat up, right on cue. And for the first time in a decade, this is a major story worth...





Aaron Donald contract: Rams delay AD retirement with record-sized deal - Turf Show Times

LA will give Aaron Donald $65M in guaranteed money over the next two seasons