6/7/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER

The Miami Dolphins took the practice field on Tuesday for their second OTA session of the week, which means for us fans there was another opportunity to dissect Tua Tagovailoa’s arm strength, Mike McDaniel’s wardrobe, and of course, figure out who today’s orange jersey award winner was!

Drum roll, please...

Today’s recipient of the orange jersey award was none other than Dolphins defensive tackle, Raekwon Davis!

Through various sources, we learned that Davis’ practice playist - all honorees are able to select the day’s music - consisted of mostly country songs. No word on if Alan Jackson or Garth Brooks made appearances over the loudspeakers.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland OTA 6 Tyreek Hill OTA 7 Raekwon Davis

With Raekwon Davis being today’s winner of the award, that makes him the sixth defensive player to have been selected. Only three offensive players - Tua Tagovailoa, Robert Hunt and Tyreek Hill - have worn the orange threads.

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!