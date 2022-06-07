Tyreek Hill says Tua Tagovailoa is ‘10 Matt Moores’, earns praise from GM Chris Grier for practice habits

Tyreek Hill might have won the internet yesterday for his comments surrounding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and one of Hill’s former teammates—and Miami Dolphins legend — Matt Moore.

Hill, who recently started a podcast titled “It Needed To Be Said,” was asked about his thoughts on the media, questioning whether or not he can have the same type of impact with QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Hill responded with the perfect answer, even if Matt Moore had to catch a couple of strays.

“I just want people to understand I went for 150 with Matt Moore as my quarterback...If you don’t remember that game (vs. the Minnesota Vikings), 150 and 1 touchdown with Matt Moore as my quarterback — and Tua T is 10x Matt Moore. I love Matt Moore, but Tua T is 10 Matt Moores.”

I don’t know if being 10 Matt Moores is a good thing, but his answer was perfect. It also supports my article from a few weeks ago that said: “Don’t let the media fool you; Tyreek Hill is a game-changer for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ offense.”

Hill’s comments on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa weren’t the only thing circulating through social media. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald transcribed a recent Sirius XM radio interview with general manager Chris Grier. He spoke on how impressed he’s been with Hill’s practice habits and how contagious it’s been to the rest of Miami’s receiving corps.

“Everyone knows the speed and what he does. A phenomenal athlete. Multiple people in Kansas City told me just wait until you watch him in practice and watch the things he does. That’s what gets you excited. “His love and passion for how he plays, it’s really impressive watching him work. That has been a catalyst. Jaylen Waddle already has been a very good practice player for us. And Cedrick Wilson Jr. [too]. The whole group being around with [Hill’s] energy, work ethic has elevated the expectations. It seeps through to all facets of the team.”

What are your thoughts on Tyreek Hill’s comments regarding Tua Tagovailoa and Matt Moore? Are you excited to hear that general manager Chris Grier is even more impressed with Tyreek Hill — despite being told how hard a worker he is? How mad are you that Mike Florio said Miami should trade for Lamar Jackson? Let us know in the comments section below!