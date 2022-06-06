Lamar Jackson to the Miami Dolphins? Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk thinks it’s a possibility.

Noted Tua Tagovailoa detractor, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, went on the Rich Eisen Show today (June 6th, 2022) and was asked a question by the host for a segment entitled “What’s More Likely.”

“What’s more likely, that Tua has a combined 30 touchdowns this year...or he struggles and [Tom] Brady is the quarterback for Miami in 2023?”

Florio ponders the question for a moment before answering.

“More likely? He’s got 33 total [touchdown] in his career and we need 30 combined. I think there’s a chance his numbers will go up with Mike McDaniel but there will still be flaws in his game that McDaniel will do a great job concealing. I still say that between those two, it’s more likely that he struggles and it’s Brady in 2023.”

Then, unprompted, Mike Florio decided to get fans of the embattled Dolphins quarterback all riled up by bringing a new QB into the conversation.

“Or...Lamar Jackson in 2023. If the Ravens don’t get this deal done with him - and he’s made it clear that he doesn’t want to negotiate this season - there’s going to be a window of opportunity for them to finally do this after the season, assuming he engages. There’s going to be a point where I think the Ravens get exasperated.”

Florio continued,

“I think that at some point the Ravens are going to throw their hands in the air and say, ‘We’ve got to move on. If this guy’s not going to take our money, we just have to move on.’ You tag him and you trade him and you maybe trade him to the Miami Dolphins if they’re looking for an upgrade over Tua after this season.”

Rich Eisen and his entire crew immediately erupted into a collection of shocked laughter before Rich ended up fishing for clarification from the PFT creator that, indeed, Florio believed it more likely that Lamar Jackson would quarterback the 2023 Miami Dolphins instead of Tua Tagovailoa or even Tom Brady.

Florio ironically went on to commend Tua for chirping back at his haters before questioning Tagovailoa’s ability to stay healthy or make big throws in big situations and once again saying that if Tua doesn’t have a successful season, he has no excuses now that Miami has an improved offensive line, receiver group and running back room.

To watch the entire Rich Eisen Show segment regarding Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, click on the video within the tweet below.

Which do you think is more likely - Tua Tagovailoa combines for 30+ touchdowns in 2022, or Lamar Jackson (or Tom Brady) is the Dolphins QB in 2023? Do you think that Tua can finally silence his doubters with his play under new head coach Mike McDaniel?