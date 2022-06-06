6/6/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER

After two days of mandatory minicamp practices, the Miami Dolphins took the field for the beginning of this week’s practices - a continuation of the voluntary OTA sessions. Another practice means another orange jersey award recipient representing the player who practiced best at the final minicamp session last week. Who dressed in the gorgeous orange threads today?

It was none other than new Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver, the Cheetah, TyFREAK Hill!

After catching two deep-ball touchdown passes from quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, at last week’s final practice, Tyreek Hill got the nod when it came to choosing the man who would wear the orange jersey and become de facto team DJ today.

Hill came to Miami this offseason after the Miami Dolphins gave a plethora of draft picks to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for the six time Pro Bowl talent. Instead of taking the money and relaxing on South Beach, the blazing fast wide receiver has led by example and has been present for each voluntary practice the team has held this offseason - an important one as he and the rest of the team learn the new offensive system that new head coach, Mike McDaniel, has brought to South Florida with him.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland OTA 6 Tyreek Hill

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!