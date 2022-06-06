PHINSIDER RADIO | Fitzpatrick & Gore retire, Tua claps back, and 5 players to watch throughout Dolphins’ training camp

Jake and I are back with a brand new episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show. In this episode, Jake Mendel and I discuss former Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and RB Frank Gore retiring on the same day, Tua Tagovailoa snapping back at the keyboard warriors, and five players to keep track of during the remainder of Miami Dolphins OTAs and training camp.

First, we relive our favorite Ryan Fitzpatrick moment and discuss what his leadership meant to some of the younger players on the roster. We also remember his epic throw vs. the Los Vegas Raiders, and we remind the world that Frank Gore is a boxer now — willing to knock out whoever stands in his path!

Next, we talk QB Tua Tagovailoa and his newfound swag during Miami’s mandatory minicamp. Does any of this really matter in shorts and a t-shirt? What does head coach Mike McDaniel have in store for the Dolphins’ offense in 2022 and beyond?

Lastly, we give you five players that we will be watching closely as preseason inches closer and closer. Can Noah Igbinoghene take the next step under Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison? Will Hunter Long or Preston Williams step up in Mike McDaniel’s offense? Does Miami have their starting center on the roster? Who will be the odd man out in Miami’s backfield?

All of this and more, on Episode #21 of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show!

Let us know what you think in the comments section below!