Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle and Ted Ginn Jr. to participate in DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith will host his inaugural celebrity home-run derby and softball game later today at Coca Cola Park in Allentown, PA.
The second-year wide receiver invited several of his Eagles teammates, including Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Dallas Goedert, and A.J Brown — but also some of the league’s top players like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore.
Many of Smith’s friends from his Alabama days will also be participating in today’s event as well including Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain, and of course, Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle.
Smith discussed Waddle’s desire to pitch a few weeks ago during a media availability.
I asked Philadelphia Eagles star receiver @DeVontaSmith_6 about playing against his former Alabama teammate and Miami Dolphins star receiver @D1__JW in Smith’s Celebrity Softball Game on June 4th at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs’ Coca-Cola Park: pic.twitter.com/iLRdzSQnSc— Jeremy Klump (@NUTTYxPROFESSOR) May 19, 2022
Former NFL players will also be in attendance including Dolphins 2007 first-round draft pick Ted Ginn Jr.
Doors for the game open at 12:30 with the home-run derby set to kickoff at 2 PM EST, followed by the softball game at 3 EST. Tickets for the event can be found HERE.
For a full list of participants, click HERE!
HOME TEAM
Devonta Smith (captain) — Eagles wide receiver
Jalen Hurts — Eagles quarterback
AJ Brown — Eagles wide receiver
Miles Sanders — Eagles running back
Barrett Brooks — Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle
LeSean McCoy — Former Eagles running back
Darius Slay — Eagles cornerback
Brandon Graham — Eagles defensive end
Dallas Goedert — Eagles tight end
Nakobe Dean — Eagles linebacker
Jadakiss — Hip hop legend
Najee Harris — Pittsburgh Steelers running back
Pat Surtain II — Denver Broncos cornerback
AWAY TEAM
Micah Parsons (captain) — Dallas Cowboys linebacker
Jaylen Waddle — Miami Dolphins wide receiver
Cameron Dantzler — Minnesota Vikings cornerback
Diontae Johnson — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver
Mack Wilson — New England Patriots linebacker
Terrell Edmunds — Pittsburgh Steelers safety
Ted Ginn Jr. — Former Chicago Bears wide receiver
Elijah Moore — New York Jets wide receiver
Greg Newsome II — Cincinnati Browns cornerback
Justin Hardee — New York Jets cornerback
La’Mical Perine — New York Jets running back
Shyheim Carter — Tennessee Titans safety
Vinny Curry — New York Jets defensive end
Kyle Neptune — Villanova Men’s Basketball head coach
(P.S I will be covering this event. Lettuce pray I get an exclusive 60-minute-esque interview with Waddle or Ted Ginn likes IPAs and wants to get a beer.)
