Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle and Ted Ginn Jr. to participate in DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game

By Josh Houtz
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith will host his inaugural celebrity home-run derby and softball game later today at Coca Cola Park in Allentown, PA.

The second-year wide receiver invited several of his Eagles teammates, including Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Dallas Goedert, and A.J Brown — but also some of the league’s top players like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Many of Smith’s friends from his Alabama days will also be participating in today’s event as well including Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain, and of course, Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle.

Smith discussed Waddle’s desire to pitch a few weeks ago during a media availability.

Former NFL players will also be in attendance including Dolphins 2007 first-round draft pick Ted Ginn Jr.

Doors for the game open at 12:30 with the home-run derby set to kickoff at 2 PM EST, followed by the softball game at 3 EST. Tickets for the event can be found HERE.

For a full list of participants, click HERE!

HOME TEAM

Devonta Smith (captain) — Eagles wide receiver

Jalen Hurts — Eagles quarterback

AJ Brown — Eagles wide receiver

Miles Sanders — Eagles running back

Barrett Brooks — Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle

LeSean McCoy — Former Eagles running back

Darius Slay — Eagles cornerback

Brandon Graham — Eagles defensive end

Dallas Goedert — Eagles tight end

Nakobe Dean — Eagles linebacker

Jadakiss — Hip hop legend

Najee Harris — Pittsburgh Steelers running back

Pat Surtain II — Denver Broncos cornerback

AWAY TEAM

Micah Parsons (captain) — Dallas Cowboys linebacker

Jaylen Waddle — Miami Dolphins wide receiver

Cameron Dantzler — Minnesota Vikings cornerback

Diontae Johnson — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver

Mack Wilson — New England Patriots linebacker

Terrell Edmunds — Pittsburgh Steelers safety

Ted Ginn Jr. — Former Chicago Bears wide receiver

Elijah Moore — New York Jets wide receiver

Greg Newsome II — Cincinnati Browns cornerback

Justin Hardee — New York Jets cornerback

La’Mical Perine — New York Jets running back

Shyheim Carter — Tennessee Titans safety

Vinny Curry — New York Jets defensive end

Kyle Neptune — Villanova Men’s Basketball head coach

(P.S I will be covering this event. Lettuce pray I get an exclusive 60-minute-esque interview with Waddle or Ted Ginn likes IPAs and wants to get a beer.)

