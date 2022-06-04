Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle and Ted Ginn Jr. to participate in DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith will host his inaugural celebrity home-run derby and softball game later today at Coca Cola Park in Allentown, PA.

The second-year wide receiver invited several of his Eagles teammates, including Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Dallas Goedert, and A.J Brown — but also some of the league’s top players like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Many of Smith’s friends from his Alabama days will also be participating in today’s event as well including Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain, and of course, Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle.

Smith discussed Waddle’s desire to pitch a few weeks ago during a media availability.

I asked Philadelphia Eagles star receiver @DeVontaSmith_6 about playing against his former Alabama teammate and Miami Dolphins star receiver @D1__JW in Smith’s Celebrity Softball Game on June 4th at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs’ Coca-Cola Park: pic.twitter.com/iLRdzSQnSc — Jeremy Klump (@NUTTYxPROFESSOR) May 19, 2022

Former NFL players will also be in attendance including Dolphins 2007 first-round draft pick Ted Ginn Jr.

Doors for the game open at 12:30 with the home-run derby set to kickoff at 2 PM EST, followed by the softball game at 3 EST. Tickets for the event can be found HERE.

For a full list of participants, click HERE!

HOME TEAM Devonta Smith (captain) — Eagles wide receiver Jalen Hurts — Eagles quarterback AJ Brown — Eagles wide receiver Miles Sanders — Eagles running back Barrett Brooks — Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle LeSean McCoy — Former Eagles running back Darius Slay — Eagles cornerback Brandon Graham — Eagles defensive end Dallas Goedert — Eagles tight end Nakobe Dean — Eagles linebacker Jadakiss — Hip hop legend Najee Harris — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Pat Surtain II — Denver Broncos cornerback AWAY TEAM Micah Parsons (captain) — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylen Waddle — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cameron Dantzler — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Diontae Johnson — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mack Wilson — New England Patriots linebacker Terrell Edmunds — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ted Ginn Jr. — Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Elijah Moore — New York Jets wide receiver Greg Newsome II — Cincinnati Browns cornerback Justin Hardee — New York Jets cornerback La’Mical Perine — New York Jets running back Shyheim Carter — Tennessee Titans safety Vinny Curry — New York Jets defensive end Kyle Neptune — Villanova Men’s Basketball head coach

(P.S I will be covering this event. Lettuce pray I get an exclusive 60-minute-esque interview with Waddle or Ted Ginn likes IPAs and wants to get a beer.)